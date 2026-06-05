Baysox Best Ducks 11-6 Behind Big Fifth Inning

Published on June 4, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







The Chesapeake Baysox scored six runs with two-outs in the fifth in route to an 11-6 win over the Akron RubberDucks on Thursday night at Prince George's Stadium.

Turning Point

After two quick outs to open the bottom of the fifth, the Chesapeake offense came alive. The Baysox got four straight hits to plate three runs and stretched their lead to 8-2. Chesapeake then took advantage of a walk and error, which allowed two runs to score, before an RBI single by Frederick Bencosme capped the six-run inning and put the Baysox on top 11-6.

Mound Presence

Caden Favors got the start for the RubberDucks on Thursday night. The left-hander ran into some trouble with the long ball, allowing five runs on three homers over his four innings of work while striking out six. Zane Morehouse allowed five runs (three earned) over two-thirds of an inning. Jack Jasiak struck out three and allowed one unearned run over an inning and a third. Hunter Stanely worked two scoreless innings in the loss.

Duck Tales

For the second night in a row, the RubberDucks took the early lead with a first inning run. Akron loaded the bases to open the game on walks by Jose Devers and Alfonsin Rosario with a Jaison Chourio single sandwiched in between. Jacob Cozart worked back from down 0-2 to draw the bases loaded walk and give Akron the 1-0 lead. Baysox starter Sebastian Gongora would limit the damage however, stranding the bases loaded after the Cozart walk by getting back-to-back strikeouts and a flyout.

The RubberDucks retook the lead in the third when Chourio singled, stole second and advanced to third on an error to set up Rosario for a sac-fly to make it 2-1 RubberDucks. Akron was held scoreless until the eighth when Chourio walked before Rosario launched a two-run home run to make it 11-4 Baysox. In the ninth, Devers singled home Juan Benjamin before Rosario doubled down the first base line to score Cameron Barstad and make it 11-6 Chesapeake.

Notebook

Rosario's home run ties him with Wuilfredo Antunez for the team lead with seven on the season...Chourio has recorded multiple hits in three of his last four games played...Game Time: 3:00...Attendance: 1,395.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series against the Chesapeake Baysox at Prince George's Stadium on Friday, June 5 at 7:05 p.m. Akron right-hander Dylan DeLucia (0-3, 5.44 ERA) will face Chesapeake left-hander Luis De Leon (1-4, 4.89 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from June 4, 2026

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