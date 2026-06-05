Retzbach and Bencosme's Big Days Lead Baysox to Thursday Night Win over RubberDucks

Published on June 4, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, slugged past the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, in a 11-6 final Thursday.

Chesapeake (22-31) went ahead in the fourth inning before plating six runs in the fifth, all with two outs, to earn an insurmountable lead over Akron.

Frederick Bencosme went 4-for-5 and blasted two solo home runs for his first professional multi-homer game. Adam Retzbach belted a pair of extra-base hits for a Double-A best five RBI and left-hander Sebastian Gongora (W, 3-2) backed up the Baysox with his second-straight quality start.

After the RubberDucks' Jacob Cozart drew a bases-loaded walk in the first-inning, Bencosme's first homer tied it at one. Bencosme delivered Chesapeake's second leadoff home run in the last three games by lifting his seventh long ball of the season.

Akron went up 2-1 on an Alfonsin Rosario third inning sacrifice fly before, again, Bencosme responded with a game-tying solo home run. Bencosme's second homer was a right field no-doubt bomb to make the score 2-2.

Bencosme would later add an RBI single, bringing his season total to eight home runs and a team-high 32 runs batted in.

Of the nine runs across the fourth and fifth innings, Retzbach batted five in. Retzbach was responsible for the lead-taking score in the fourth inning with a three-run homer, his third of the season. That was the third home run surrendered by Akron left-handed starter Caden Favors (L, 1-5) in his four frames.

Retzbach added a two-run double during Chesapeake's impressive two-out fifth inning rally. After a strikeout and pop-out, six consecutive Baysox batters reached.

Griff O'Ferrall roped a RBI double, and Willy Vasquez added his second single, one of four Baysox batters with multiple hits.

The surge put Gongora in line for the win as he delivered Chesapeake its second-straight quality start. Gongora pitched six innings and gave up one run on three hits. The southpaw struck out six and retired 18 of the final 20 batters he faced.

Gongora added a quality start at Erie last week and has now lowered his season ERA to 3.33 (20 earned runs across 54.0 innings) across 11 starts.

After Eric Torres pitched a scoreless seventh inning, Akron got four late runs back to make it 11-6. Rosario smacked a two-run homer in the eighth and a RBI double in the ninth.

Chesapeake will play its fourth of six game against Akron Friday night. Left-hander Luis De Leon, the Orioles' No. 3 prospect, will start for the Baysox with the RubberDucks countering with righty Dylan DeLucia. First pitch from Prince George's Stadium is set for 7:05 pm.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from June 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.