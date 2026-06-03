Baysox Erase Five and Four Run Deficits in Chaotic Tuesday Night Comeback Win over RubberDucks
Published on June 2, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Chesapeake Baysox News Release
Bowie, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, won a shootout with the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, in a 15-12 final Tuesday.
Chesapeake (21-30) erased five and four-run deficits, respectively, as five Baysox batters had multiple hits in a back-and-forth affair.
Aron Estrada got the offense going on Akron's first pitch of the weeklong series. Estrada clubbed his eighth homer of the season to give Chesapeake its first of 15 hits and a 1-0 lead.
A matching solo homer by the RubberDucks' Jacob Cozart in the second tied it at one. Next, Griff O'Ferrall joined the home run derby with a second inning solo shot -- his fourth homer of the season, to put Chesapeake back up 2-1.
After Willy Vasquez added an RBI on a fielder's choice, the RubberDucks had a seven-run fourth inning to claim an 8-3 edge. In the frame, Jaison Chourio hit his first of two home runs on a three-run blast.
The RubberDucks' five-run cushion lasted less than two innings as the Baysox came back to tie it at eight. Chesapeake scored five straight runs, on a three-run fifth that followed up back-to-back fourth inning RBI singles by Carter Young and Estrada.
Young would finish 3-for-4 with two RBI, his first three-hit game of the season.
Akron answered the first Chesapeake rally with two-run homers in each of the next two frames. Chourio and Wuilfredo Antunez put the RubberDucks back up 12-8 by the seventh inning stretch.
Chesapeake exploded in response with a seven-run seventh inning to take a 15-12 lead against the RubberDucks and former Baysox right-hander Carter Rustad (L, 2-2).
Chesapeake extended the inning by plating six of its runs in the frame with two outs. The Baysox sent up a dozen batters to tie and take the lead while benefiting from three errors.
The two tying runs scored on a throwing error on a chopper from Estrada. Ethan Anderson then roped two-run, go-ahead double down the left field line.
Daniel Lloyd (W, 1-1) and Zane Barnhart (S, 2) shut down the RubberDucks late to make the win possible. The pair of Baysox right-handers combined to pitch the final two and two-thirds innings scoreless.
Chesapeake hosts the second of six games against Akron Wednesday night. The Baysox are set to start left-hander Joseph Dzierwa with the RubberDucks countering with lefty Josh Hartle. First pitch from Prince George's Stadium is set for 6:35 pm.
Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.
Eastern League Stories from June 2, 2026
- Baysox Erase Five and Four Run Deficits in Chaotic Tuesday Night Comeback Win over RubberDucks - Chesapeake Baysox
- Tucker Dominant as Fightin Phils Blank Rumble Ponies - Reading Fightin Phils
- Chourio Homers Twice, But Baysox Outslug RubberDucks, 15-12 - Akron RubberDucks
- Martin and Sellers Propel Patriots to Series-Opening Win in Harrisburg - Somerset Patriots
- Ninth-Inning Comeback Falls Short in First Game in Richmond - Erie SeaWolves
- Squirrels Hold off SeaWolves for 8-7 Win - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Stanifer Strikes out Eight, But Cats Falter Late in Series Opener - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Senators Fall in Close Game to Patriots 4-3 - Harrisburg Senators
- Cardiac Curve Late Rally Leads to Series Opening Win at New Hampshire - Altoona Curve
- Max Green Impresses, But Binghamton's Bats Go Silent in Series-Opening Loss to Reading - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Eyanson Spins Five Scoreless Innings in 9-0 Shutout - Portland Sea Dogs
- Yard Goats Drop Series Opener in Portland - Hartford Yard Goats
- Harrisburg Senators Game Information - June 2 - Harrisburg Senators
- June 2, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chesapeake Baysox Stories
- Baysox Erase Five and Four Run Deficits in Chaotic Tuesday Night Comeback Win over RubberDucks
- Josenberger Homers, But Chesapeake Drops Sunday Afternoon Series Finale in Erie
- Baysox Drop Saturday Night Contest to SeaWolves
- Oyster Catchers Obliterate Moon Mammoths in Dominant Showing on Friday Night
- Baysox Bats Blow Away SeaWolves for Second-Straight Win on Thursday Night