Baysox Erase Five and Four Run Deficits in Chaotic Tuesday Night Comeback Win over RubberDucks

Published on June 2, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, won a shootout with the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, in a 15-12 final Tuesday.

Chesapeake (21-30) erased five and four-run deficits, respectively, as five Baysox batters had multiple hits in a back-and-forth affair.

Aron Estrada got the offense going on Akron's first pitch of the weeklong series. Estrada clubbed his eighth homer of the season to give Chesapeake its first of 15 hits and a 1-0 lead.

A matching solo homer by the RubberDucks' Jacob Cozart in the second tied it at one. Next, Griff O'Ferrall joined the home run derby with a second inning solo shot -- his fourth homer of the season, to put Chesapeake back up 2-1.

After Willy Vasquez added an RBI on a fielder's choice, the RubberDucks had a seven-run fourth inning to claim an 8-3 edge. In the frame, Jaison Chourio hit his first of two home runs on a three-run blast.

The RubberDucks' five-run cushion lasted less than two innings as the Baysox came back to tie it at eight. Chesapeake scored five straight runs, on a three-run fifth that followed up back-to-back fourth inning RBI singles by Carter Young and Estrada.

Young would finish 3-for-4 with two RBI, his first three-hit game of the season.

Akron answered the first Chesapeake rally with two-run homers in each of the next two frames. Chourio and Wuilfredo Antunez put the RubberDucks back up 12-8 by the seventh inning stretch.

Chesapeake exploded in response with a seven-run seventh inning to take a 15-12 lead against the RubberDucks and former Baysox right-hander Carter Rustad (L, 2-2).

Chesapeake extended the inning by plating six of its runs in the frame with two outs. The Baysox sent up a dozen batters to tie and take the lead while benefiting from three errors.

The two tying runs scored on a throwing error on a chopper from Estrada. Ethan Anderson then roped two-run, go-ahead double down the left field line.

Daniel Lloyd (W, 1-1) and Zane Barnhart (S, 2) shut down the RubberDucks late to make the win possible. The pair of Baysox right-handers combined to pitch the final two and two-thirds innings scoreless.

Chesapeake hosts the second of six games against Akron Wednesday night. The Baysox are set to start left-hander Joseph Dzierwa with the RubberDucks countering with lefty Josh Hartle. First pitch from Prince George's Stadium is set for 6:35 pm.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from June 2, 2026

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