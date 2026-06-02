June 2, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on June 2, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







BINGHAMTON RECAP The Sea Dogs won the week in Binghamton four games to two. Portland won the first three games of the series before dropping games four and five, both one-run walk-off losses, 4-5 on Friday and 3-4 on Saturday. They picked up the pieces on Sunday with a 3-1 win, falling behind 1-0 before plating three runs in the seventh inning to take the lead for good. Gage Ziehl had a strong start, pitching 4.0 innings and allowing one run on three hits with six strikeouts. Marvin Alcantara extended his hitting streak to nine games with a single in the first inning. Overall, the Sea Dogs batted .246 with an ERA of 3.48. The Sea Dogs are 9-3 since their last series against Hartford.

THIS SEASON VS. HARTFORD Portland and Hartford have faced each other twice and split both series, 3-3. Seven of their 12 constests have been decided by one run, while 10 of the 12 have been decided three or fewer runs. The games have been defined by aggressive baserunning on both sides. The Sea Dogs have stolen 2+ bases in eight of the 12 games, with a season high five in one game on April 25th. Hartford stole a franchise record nine bases in one game on April 22nd, but Sea Dogs adjustments held them to just five steals s in their next nine contests. Hartford hitters Bryant Betancourt, Andy Perez and Roc Riggio have had excellent seasons against Sea Dogs pitching, hitting .341, .434 and .320 respectively. On the Sea Dogs side, Franklin Arias and Tyler McDonough have sparked offense against the Yard Goats with four home runs each.

FRANKLIN ON FIRE Red Sox top prospect Franklin Arias has been driving the Sea Dogs' recent climb in the standings on the offensive end. Arias was hitless on Sunday, but previously had a seven-game hitting streak with five multi-hit games, a double, a triple, four home runs, and 28 total bases from May 22nd to May 30th. Arias now has 19 multi-hit games this season, and 21 extra-base hits.

ALCANTARA'S EMERGENCE Marvin Alcantara is on a nine game hit streak with three multi-hit games (13 hits), four doubles, six runs, five RBI, four steals, and two walks. Nine games is a career-high hit streak in Double-A for Alcantara. His longest ever hit streak was 11 games from June 1 to June 15, 2024 as a member of the Single-A Salem Red Sox. Alcantara slashed .267/.312/.442 in May, up from .190/.261/.291 in April.

WALKIN' WILL TURNER Will Turner's 38 walks is leading all of Double-A baseball. Since at least 2005, Will Turner is tied with 2023 Niko Kavadas for the most walks in April and May by any Sea Dog in a single season. Turner walked seven times last week vs. Binghamton.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 2, 1995 - Lou Lucca's tie-breaking 3-run home run in the seventh inning helped the Sea Dogs score a 6-3 game in the opening game of an eventual doubleheader split with Canton-Akron.

SEA DOGS VS. JAKE BROOKS Brooks has started three times against Portland in 2026, going 0-0 with a 3.21 ERA in those games. Brooks has allowed 5 runs on 15 hits, 1 home run, and three walks while striking out 11 batters in 14.0 innings pitched.

ON THE MOUND RHP Anthony Eyanson (1-0, 2.77 ERA) is set for his fourth start as a Portland Sea Dog, after beginning the season with the High-A Greenville Drive in South Carolina. Eyanson is currently the top pitching prospect in the Red Sox system according to MLB.com, second overall to Franklin Arias. Eyanson earned South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month in April, after recording a 0.54 ERA in four starts. He allowed one run on six hits over 16.2 innings, with 27 strikeouts and no walks. After his second start in Double-A, Eyanson earned Eastern League Pitcher of the Week. He did not allow a run or a hit while striking out four batters in 5.0 innings pitched. In 2025, Eyanson was the winning pitcher in the Men's College World Series championship game, leading LSU to the title.







Eastern League Stories from June 2, 2026

June 2, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

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