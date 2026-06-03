Squirrels Hold off SeaWolves for 8-7 Win
Published on June 2, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release
RICHMOND, Va. - A trio of homers helped lift the Richmond Flying Squirrels to an 8-7 win over the Erie SeaWolves on Tuesday night at CarMax Park.
The Flying Squirrels (35-16) padded their Southwest Division lead to 7.5 games with 17 to play, taking the first of six games this week against the SeaWolves (25-27).
After an Erie run in the top of the first, Richmond opened the bottom of the inning with five consecutive hits to take a 3-1 lead against Max Alba (Loss, 0-2). Dayson Croes led off with a single and moved to second on an error before scoring on a single by Parks Harber.
Two batters later, Charlie Szykowny hit a two-run single to open a 3-0 Flying Squirrels lead.
In the bottom of the fourth, Jean Carlos Sio singled for his first Double-A hit and later scored on a single by Diego Velasquez to extend the Richmond lead to 4-1.
Richmond starter Yunior Marte issued a bases-loaded walk to plate a run in the top of the fifth to close the score to 4-2. After a strikeout, Ben Peterson (Win, 1-0) entered out of the bullpen to strand the bases loaded.
Marte finished his Double-A debut with two runs allowed over 4.2 innings and struck out seven.
Bo Davidson hit a solo homer in the bottom of the fifth, his seventh of the season, to push the Flying Squirrels' lead to 5-2 and end the outing for Alba.
Erie's Andrew Jenkins hit a two-run single in the top of the seventh to close the score to 5-4.
Ben Peterson (Win, 1-0) allowed one unearned run over 1.2 hitless innings to pick up the first Double-A win of his career.
In the top of the seventh, Harber hit a two-run homer to right-center, his seventh of the season. Later in the inning, Szykowny hit a solo homer, his sixth, to extend the lead to 8-4. Harber and Szykowny both had three RBIs in the game.
The SeaWolves pulled within a run in the top of the ninth. John Peck stole third and scored on a throwing error. Izaac Pacheco hit a two-run homer to close the score to 8-7.
Tyler Vogel (Save, 7) entered out of the bullpen and closed out the game with a strikeout. He is tied for the Eastern League lead in saves this season.
The series continues on Wednesday night at CarMax Park. Left-hander Cesar Perdomo (2-1, 4.43) will start for Richmond opposed by Erie right-hander Kenny Serwa (1-6, 6.75). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday is Bark in the Park presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka. It is also a Happy Hour Wednesday with $3 12-ounce domestic drafts at $1 off soda and water from 5:30-7 p.m. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office.
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