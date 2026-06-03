Squirrels Hold off SeaWolves for 8-7 Win

Published on June 2, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - A trio of homers helped lift the Richmond Flying Squirrels to an 8-7 win over the Erie SeaWolves on Tuesday night at CarMax Park.

The Flying Squirrels (35-16) padded their Southwest Division lead to 7.5 games with 17 to play, taking the first of six games this week against the SeaWolves (25-27).

After an Erie run in the top of the first, Richmond opened the bottom of the inning with five consecutive hits to take a 3-1 lead against Max Alba (Loss, 0-2). Dayson Croes led off with a single and moved to second on an error before scoring on a single by Parks Harber.

Two batters later, Charlie Szykowny hit a two-run single to open a 3-0 Flying Squirrels lead.

In the bottom of the fourth, Jean Carlos Sio singled for his first Double-A hit and later scored on a single by Diego Velasquez to extend the Richmond lead to 4-1.

Richmond starter Yunior Marte issued a bases-loaded walk to plate a run in the top of the fifth to close the score to 4-2. After a strikeout, Ben Peterson (Win, 1-0) entered out of the bullpen to strand the bases loaded.

Marte finished his Double-A debut with two runs allowed over 4.2 innings and struck out seven.

Bo Davidson hit a solo homer in the bottom of the fifth, his seventh of the season, to push the Flying Squirrels' lead to 5-2 and end the outing for Alba.

Erie's Andrew Jenkins hit a two-run single in the top of the seventh to close the score to 5-4.

Ben Peterson (Win, 1-0) allowed one unearned run over 1.2 hitless innings to pick up the first Double-A win of his career.

In the top of the seventh, Harber hit a two-run homer to right-center, his seventh of the season. Later in the inning, Szykowny hit a solo homer, his sixth, to extend the lead to 8-4. Harber and Szykowny both had three RBIs in the game.

The SeaWolves pulled within a run in the top of the ninth. John Peck stole third and scored on a throwing error. Izaac Pacheco hit a two-run homer to close the score to 8-7.

Tyler Vogel (Save, 7) entered out of the bullpen and closed out the game with a strikeout. He is tied for the Eastern League lead in saves this season.

The series continues on Wednesday night at CarMax Park. Left-hander Cesar Perdomo (2-1, 4.43) will start for Richmond opposed by Erie right-hander Kenny Serwa (1-6, 6.75). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday is Bark in the Park presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka. It is also a Happy Hour Wednesday with $3 12-ounce domestic drafts at $1 off soda and water from 5:30-7 p.m. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from June 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.