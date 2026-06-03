Cardiac Curve Late Rally Leads to Series Opening Win at New Hampshire

Published on June 2, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - Trailing 3-2 entering the ninth inning, The Curve rallied for six runs in the top of the ninth to earn an 8-3 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Tuesday night.

In the six-run ninth inning, the Curve sent ten men to the plate and scored six runs; the most in an inning since May 24th against Erie (3rd inning). Keiner Delgado tied the game with a double into the right field corner and after a groundout for the first out of the inning, Lonnie White Jr. reached on a fielder's choice and a throwing error that plated two runs. Derek Berg followed with an RBI single to tie the game and after a Titus Dumitru double, the Curve added another run on a fielder's choice hit by Callan Moss and another run on a wild pitch.

Moss and White Jr. each finished the game with two doubles while Delgado and Berg each added two hits of their own. Altoona had ten hits and four walks in the win.

Cy Nielson earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief, tossing a scoreless eighth before coming back for a six-pitch ninth inning. Nielson is unscored upon in 14-of-17 outings this season.

Derek Berg doubled home Keiner Delgado in the top of the first to start the back-and-forth affair with the Fisher Cats. New Hampshire's Jace Bohrofen and Sean Keys hit back-to-back solo homers off starter Emmanuel Chapman in the bottom of the first. Altoona drew even at 2-2 in the third on Lonnie White Jr. 's double to the centerfield wall.

The game stayed tied at two into the late innings as lefty Connor Wietgrefe matched his career-high with seven strikeouts in relief. Across five innings, he allowed just one run on four hits and a pair of walks. New Hampshire's Nick Goodwin knocked a go-ahead single in the seventh inning against Wietgrefe to make it a 3-2 game. Wietgrefe tossed 83 pitches and walked just two batters. He's allowed two runs or fewer in 7-of-12 outings this season.

With the eight runs scored, Curve fans can get 50% off a regular menu priced pizza at Papa John's on Thursday with the promo code CURVE50.

Altoona continues their series with the Fisher Cats on Wednesday night at 6:03 p.m. The Curve's starter is to be announced and RHP Austin Cates takes the ball for New Hampshire.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from June 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.