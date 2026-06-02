Harrisburg Senators Game Information - June 2

Published on June 2, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Somerset Patriots (26-25) vs Harrisburg Senators (28-23)

Game #52

Tuesday, June 2, 6:30 p.m. - FNB Field

RH Trent Sellers (1-1) vs LH Alex Clemmey (2-2)

TODAY'S GAME: The Harrisburg Senators and Somerset Patriots (Double-A, New York Yankees) play the first game of their six-game series this week at FNB Field. This week marks the only meeting between the two teams this season. It's the first series between the two since April 2023.

LAST GAME: The Senators belted four home runs on Sunday to beat the Fightin Phils 8-6 and win the series in Reading. Harrisburg jumped out in front with three runs in the first, capped by C Max Romero Jr.'s two-run home run to dead center. The Fightin Phils scored one in the first and two in the third to tie the game 3-3. Leading off the fourth, Romero homered again. He's the third Senators this season with a two-homer game. The next batter, INF Kervin Pichardo homered out to left. Later in the inning, OF Johnathon Thomas hit a sac fly to stretch the lead to 6-3. RHP Connor Van Scoyoc allowed three runs in five innings of relief, striking out seven. Late in the game, with the Harrisburg lead now just 7-6, INF Cayden Wallace homered to push the score 8-6. RHP Erick Mejia (S, 6) retired the side in order in the ninth, tossing his seventh-straight scoreless outing. The Sens had eight extra-base hits in the win.

LISTEN LIVE

Radio: ESPN Harrisburg (96.5 FM, 95.3 FM, 1400 AM)

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Eastern League Stories from June 2, 2026

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