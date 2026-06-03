Martin and Sellers Propel Patriots to Series-Opening Win in Harrisburg

Published on June 2, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Garrett Martin of the Somerset Patriots rounds the bases

(Somerset Patriots) Garrett Martin of the Somerset Patriots rounds the bases(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots took the series opener against the Harrisburg Senators 4-3 at FNB Field in Harrisburg, PA on Tuesday night.

With 17 games in the first half remaining, the Patriots are 1.0 game back of the Hartford Yard Goats for first place in the Northeast Division. Since the start of May, Somerset's 17-11 record is the second-best in the Eastern League.

In Somerset's fourth consecutive one-run game and fifth one-run game in its last seven, the win moved the Patriots to 10-10 in one-run games this season. At the time of the game ending, Somerset's 20 one-run games this year lead the Eastern League.

Garrett Martin's 17th home run of the season marked Somerset's Double-A leading 86th homer of the season. The Patriots have hit home runs in 16 of their last 18 games. Somerset's 86 home runs through the season's first 52 games are the most in Double-A during the Research Tool Era (since 2005).

With Garrett Martin's first inning home run, the Patriots registered their 14th first inning HR of the season, which leads Double-A and is tied for third in MiLB. The Patriots' 228 HR pace through 52 games is on track to beat the Double-A Research Tool Era record set by Somerset in 2022 with 205 home runs.

With four extra base hits, the Patriots extended their extra base hit streak to 52 games. At the time of the game ending, the franchise-record streak is the longest active streak in Double-A and second-longest in MiLB.

The Patriots added a run in the seventh inning off a 98 mph RBI single from Miguel Palma, marking the fourth consecutive game Somerset has scored in the frame. Dating back to the start of the New Hampshire series on May 26, the Patriots have scored in six of their last seven seventh innings. Somerset's 46 runs scored in the seventh inning this season lead Double-A.

RHP Trent Sellers (6.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K) worked a career-high 6.1 IP, retiring 11 consecutive batters across the third through seventh innings. Sellers earned his second career quality start. It was his first quality start since 8/15/25 at Portland.

Sellers became the second Patriots pitcher this season to work into the seventh inning and first since Kyle Carr (6.2 IP on May 30 vs. NH). Across his last four outings, Sellers has posted a 2-0 record, 2.21 ERA, .213 BAA with 20 K in 20.1 IP.

RHP Ben Grable (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 B, 3 K) struck out the side in the ninth inning en route to his first career Double-A save. Between High-A and Double-A this season, Grable has struck out 34 batters, walking just five hitters in 19.2 IP. He's struck out 44.2% of batters faced.

RF Garrett Martin (3-for-4, HR, 2B, RBI, BB) darted his 17th home run of the season over the left field wall in the first inning. Martin's 17 HR lead the Yankees farm system and the Eastern League, while ranking second in Double-A and tied for fourth in MiLB. His 44 RBI lead the Eastern League and rank third in Double-A.

After three home runs in his first 16 games of the season, Martin has tallied 14 homers in his last 32 games (one HR in every 9.9 AB). After a career-high 14 HR in 102 games with Somerset in 2025, Martin's 17 HR in the season's first 52 games are a franchise-record and most by an Eastern League batter since Kerry Carpenter bashed 20 HR in the season's first 52 games in 2022 with Erie.

Martin's six first inning home runs lead Double-A and are tied with Devin Fitz-Gerald (WIL) for the MiLB lead. Only Kyle Schwarber (PHI - 8), Drake Baldwin (ATL- 8) and Aaron Judge (NYY - 7) have more in MLB.

Martin registered his third three-hit game of the season and first since May 6 at Reading. His 15 multi-hit games this season are tied with Coby Morales for the team-lead.

LF DJ Gladney (1-for-4, 2B, RBI) hammered a 108 mph RBI double down the left field line in the third inning, extending his hit and RBI streak to three games apiece. Since hitting his first home run of the season on May 2, Gladney has roped 10 XBH to bring his OPS from .800 to .824 this season. Gladney's .407 BABIP this season leads all active Eastern League batters and ranks sixth in Double-A this season.

3B Kevin Verde (2-for-4, 2B) tallied his first career Double-A extra base hit with a two-out double in the fourth inning. In the eighth inning, Verde rocked a single to right field for his first career Double-A multi-hit game. Verde has hits in back-to-back Double-A appearances for the first time in his career.

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Eastern League Stories from June 2, 2026

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