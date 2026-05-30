Six-Run Seventh Inning Energizes Somerset's Comeback Win over New Hampshire

Published on May 29, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots' Garrett Martin at bat

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots' Garrett Martin at bat(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots overcame a six-run deficit to beat the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 12-11 at TD Bank Ballpark on Friday night in Bridgewater, NJ.

Entering the seventh inning trailing 10-6, Somerset used a six-run seventh inning to take a 12-10 lead. The six-run frame marked Somerset's 13th inning this season scoring five-plus runs. The seventh inning was headlined by home runs from DJ Gladney and Garrett Martin. The multi-home run inning was Somerset's sixth of the season. The seventh inning also saw Somerset tally 12 plate appearances, the seventh time this season with double-digit plate appearances in a single inning. It was the first time the Patriots brought 12 to the plate since 5/7/26 at Reading when Somerset racked up a franchise-tying 13 plate appearances.

With two home runs in the game, Somerset has hit multiple home runs in 26-of-49 games (53.1%) this season and improved to 17-9 in those contests. With homers in 14 of its last 15 games, Somerset's 84 home runs this season lead Double-A and are fourth in MiLB. Somerset's 84 home runs in the first 49 games of the season are a Double-A record in the Research Tool Era (since 2005).

Somerset's two first inning runs pushed the Patriots' first inning run total to 44 across 49 games this season. The Patriots 44 first inning runs are tied for the most in Double-A with Frisco.

The win moved Somerset to 8-9 in one-run games. At the time of the game ending, the Patriots 17 one-run games this season are tied for third-most in the Eastern League.

Somerset pounded 15 hits in a game for the sixth time this season. The Patriots have now totaled double-digit hits in five of the last seven games and 24-of-49 (49.0%) games this season. They had 10-plus hits in 31-of-138 (22.4%) of games last year.

With six extra base hits, the Patriots extended their extra base hit streak to 49 games. At the time of the game ending, the franchise record streak is the longest active streak in Double-A and second-longest in MiLB.

Somerset's pitching staff tallied 12 strikeouts. The Patriots' 11.3 K/9 leads Double-A and ranks tied for sixth in MiLB.

RHP Jack Cebert (4.0 IP, 10 H, 9 R, 1 BB, 7 K) struck out six-plus batters for his fifth consecutive Double-A start. Across 23.2 IP with Somerset this season, Cebert has struck out 30.6% of batters and totaled 33 punchouts in that span.

RF Jace Avina (2-for-4, BB, R) notched his second consecutive multi-hit game and 11th of the season with a single in the fourth inning. Avina extended his on-base streak to a career-high 27 games. His active 27-game on-base streak leads all active Double-A hitters and is the longest by a Patriot this season. During the streak, Avina is slashing .327/.415/.646 with 9 HR, 24 RBI and 18 XBH. He's raised his OPS from .629 to .900 in that span. Avina's 27-game on-base streak is the longest by a Patriot since Dylan Jasso's 28-game on-base streak 5/20/25 - 6/24/25 last season. It is the fourth-longest by a Patriot all-time. Avina tallied two runs to lift his run total to an Eastern League leading 42 runs scored this season. Avina's 42 runs rank third in Double-A and are the most by a Patriot through the season's first 49 games in team history.

CF Garrett Martin (2-for-3, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 BB, 3 R) muscled his Eastern League-leading 16th home run of the year with a leadoff shot in the seventh inning before picking up a bases loaded walk later in the frame to give Somerset the lead. Martin's 16 HR lead the Yankees minor league system and rank second in Double-A behind Manuel Pena (AMA). Martin's 16 HR are the most by a Patriot through the season's first 49 games. They are the most by an Eastern League batter in that time frame since Hunter Goodman hit 16 HR in the same stretch with the Hartford Yard Goats in 2023. At the time of the game ending, Martin also ranks among the Eastern League leaders in RBI (43 - 1st), TB (108 - 1st), H (51 - 5th) and SLG (.571 - 6th).

3B Coby Morales (3-for-3, 3 RBI, 2 BB, 2 R) recorded his team-leading 15th multi-hit game of the season, knocking a pair of RBI doubles in the first and fourth innings. With three RBI in the game, Morales padded his RBI total to 42 this season. That ranks second in the Eastern League behind Martin. Morales became the third Patriot to reach the 40 RBI mark this season. No non-Patriot Eastern League batter has reached that mark.

DH DJ Gladney (1-for-5, HR, 2 RBI, R) bashed his third home run of the week and seventh of the season with a two-run shot in the seventh inning. After no home runs through Gladney's first 19 games, he's smacked his entire season total in the last 18 games pulling his SLG from .429 to .496 in that span.

LF Jackson Castillo (3-for-5, 2B, RBI, 2 R) broke through with his third three-hit game of the season. Now on a seven-game hit streak, Castillo is 9-for-31 with three XBH and two multi-hit games in that stretch.

1B Abrahan Gutierrez (2-for-5, 2 RBI, R) slugged his sixth multi-hit game of the season with a pair of RBI singles in the third and seventh innings. Through 13 games this season, Gutierrez is batting .288 with six RBI.

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Eastern League Stories from May 29, 2026

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