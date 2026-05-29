May 29, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on May 29, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







ABOUT LAST NIGHT Trailing 9-2, the Sea Dogs scored eight unasnwered to take the 10-9 win over the Rumble Ponies on Thursday night, their fourth win in a row. Eight of nine batters in the lineup recorded a hit, while Will Turner, the lone batter in the lineup without, walked twice and scored twice with an RBI. Marvin Alcantara extended his hit streak to seven games with a two-for five night, scoring twice while batting in two runs. Johanfran Garcia hit a home run for the second night in a row and scored twice as well.

PITCHER OF THE WEEK RHP Anthony Eyanson earned Eastern League Pitcher of the Week, the Sea Dogs' second straight following RHP Patrick Halligan last week. RHP John Holobetz also earned the award back in April. In his second Double-A start, Eyanson did not allow a run or a hit while striking out four batters in 5.0 innings pitched.

BOMBS AWAY! The Sea Dogs' 59 home runs is tied for second most in the Eastern League with Reading, trailing Somerset (81). Portland has 17 multi-home run games this season. Franklin Arias leads the way with 12, followed by Johanfran Garcia with eight and Brooks Brannon with seven.

ABOVE WATER On May 13th, Portland sat at five games below .500 (14-19), 7.0 games back of first place in the Northeast Division. Since then, the Sea Dogs are 11-3, and sit just one game back of first place.

FRANKLIN ON FIRE Red Sox top prospect Franklin Arias has been driving the Sea Dogs' recent climb in the standings on the offensive end. Arias is on a seven-game RBI streak and a five game hit streak with four multi-hit games, a double, a triple, four home runs, and 25 total bases during that span. Arias now has 18 multi-hit games this season.

ALCANTARA'S EMERGENCE Marvin Alcantara is on a seven game hit streak with three multi-hit games, three doubles, five runs, five RBI, four steals, and two walks. That ties his longest hit streak in Double-A, set from May 24th to June 3rd in 2025.

WALKIN' WILL TURNER Will Turner's 37 walks leads all of Double-A baseball. Since at least 2005, Will Turner has the second most walks in April and May of any Sea Dog, trailing only Niko Kavadas' 38 walks in April and May of 2023. Turner has walked six times through the first three games of this week's series.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 29, 2014 - The Sea Dogs turned a 7-6-2-5-4 game ending double play that was featured on ESPN's SportsCenter's Top Plays of the Day at #6.

ON THE MOUND LHP Dalton Rogers (0-0, 1.69 ERA) is making his first start for the Sea Dogs since a stint on the Injured List from 4/28-5/23, including a rehab assignment with the FCL Red Sox. In his first appearance back last Saturday, Rogers pitched 3.0 hitless innings, allowing just one walk while striking out three batters. Rogers was drafted by the Red Sox in the third round of the 2022 First-Year Player Draft out of Southern Mississippi. He has been on Portland's roster since May 2025.







Eastern League Stories from May 29, 2026

May 29, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

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