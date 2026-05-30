Goodwin Homers Twice, But Cats Drop Friday Contest

Published on May 29, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







BRIDGEWATER, NJ - A two-homer night from second baseman Nick Goodwin and a six-run first inning was not enough for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (25-21) who fell 12-11 to the Somerset Patriots (25-24), Friday at TD Bank Ballpark. After homering once in his first 27 games with the Cats, Goodwin has launched four home runs between Thursday and Friday's contest.

New Hampshire starter Alex Amalfi tossed three innings and allowed five runs in his first start against the Patriots this season. Reliever Aaron Munson followed with 2-2/3 innings of one-run ball. After four runs scored off righty Kelena Sauer, Yondrei Rojas (L, 0-2) suffered the loss as he walked four and gave up two runs.

Somerset starter Jack Cebert allowed nine runs on ten hits in four innings on the bump. RHP Chris Kean (W, 1-2) tossed two scoreless innings and secured his first win with Somerset this season. Reliever Chris Veach (SV, 1) recorded the final out of the contest.

Tonight's top takeaways:

Nick Goodwin clubbed two home runs, his second straight multi-homer game.

Goodwin totaled three hits in the loss which tied his single-game high.

Jay Harry's home run was his 16th extra-base hit of the month and his fourth of the series, extending his hit streak to eight in the process. The Fisher Cats notched their first three-homer inning since May 21, 2024 (at Somerset). New Hampshire cracked nine extra-base hits which brings their series total to 30.

New Hampshire scored six runs in the first inning on a trio of home runs. With one out, shortstop Jay Harry (7) cracked an opposite field home run. Following a walk from designated hitter Adrian Pinto and single by third baseman Sean Keys, left fielder Jace Bohrofen (10) laced a three-run home run. Later in the inning, Goodwin (4) slugged a two-run blast and put the Cats ahead 6-0.

Somerset began to chip away at their deficit in the bottom of the inning. Two runs crossed on a pair of doubles by center fielder Garrett Martin and third baseman Coby Morales. New Hampshire's catcher Patrick Winkel popped a sacrifice fly in third, but the Patriots added three runs in the bottom of the inning which made it 7-5.

The Fisher Cats began to pull away in the fourth. RBIs from right fielder Eddie Micheletti Jr. and Pinto gave the Cats a four-run lead. After Somerset added a run in the bottom of the inning, Goodwin clobbered a fifth-inning solo shot, New Hampshire's fourth of the night.

Despite the lead, the Cats' bullpen struggled late, allowing six runs in the seventh inning. Winkel singled in a run in the ninth, but New Hampshire fell 12-11 in game four of the series.

New Hampshire and Somerset continue the series at TD Bank Ballpark on Saturday, May 30, with a 6:35 PM first pitch. Fisher Cats RHP Jackson Wentworth (1-4, 4.83 ERA) is scheduled to start against Patriots lefty Kyle Carr (4-4, 4.93 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:15 PM on the Fisher Cats Radio Network.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2026 season are available at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from May 29, 2026

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