Jorge Polanco Belts a Three-Run Homer, Chris Suero Plays Walk-off Hero in Friday Night Win over Portland

Published on May 29, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







Binghamton, NY - In the second extra-inning battle of the series, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (17-32) pulled past the Portland Sea Dogs (25-23), to win their first game of the series, 5- 4 from Mirabito Stadium.

In the bottom of the 10th inning with infielder Raudelis Martinez on the mound for Portland, catcher Chris Suero delivered the walk-off single to score designated hitter TT Bowens.

It was Binghamton's fourth walk-off win of the year and they are now 4-1 in extra-inning games.

Jorge Polanco gave Binghamton the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning, 3-1. After walking in his first two at-bats, Polanco crushed a three-run home run on the second pitch of the at-bat.

Portland took the lead back in the top half of the sixth inning also using the long ball. Catcher Nate Baez deposited a game-tying two-run home run, his fifth of the year, to make it 3-3.

Still in the sixth inning, Portland had their next two hitters reach base and then second baseman Tyler McDonough knocked in the go ahead run for his third go ahead hit of the series.

McDonough had the go-ahead triple in the 10th inning on Tuesday and the go-ahead double in the seventh inning last night.

The Ponies did not waiver in the bottom of the sixth, tying the game at 4-4. In his first series back in Binghamton since 2024, right fielder Jaylen Palmer stroked a two-out RBI double, his first RBI and extra base hit of the year.

Right-hander Brendan Girton got the start for Binghamton, tossing 5.1 innings. He allowed just one run with one out in the sixth inning until Baez hit the two-run homer.

The Binghamton bullpen was fantastic in relief, highlighted by getting out of a big jam in the top of the eighth inning. Portland loaded the bases with one out, but right-hander Saul Garcia who pitched the end of the eighth and ninth inning scored a go out of the bases-loaded jam.

Left-hander Felipe De La Cruz struck out three over the 1.2 innings following Girton, and they were scoreless. Right-hander Dan Hammer (2-0) in his fifth appearance of the year, pitched a scoreless top of the 10th inning.

The Ponies and Sea Dogs were tied after the seventh inning, giving Binghamton their first win when tied after the seventh inning, they are 1-1.

Portland right-hander Reidis Sena dazzled out of the bullpen, going 3.0 scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

The Rumble Ponies continue a six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs (Double-A, Boston Red Sox) on Saturday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on News Radio 1290 AM & 92.1 F M, the WNBF News Radio App, and MiLB.TV.

Postgame Notes: Jorge Polanco in his second rehab assignment (1-for-1, HR, R, 2 BB)...Jaylen Palmer notched his first RBI of the year, a go-ahead double (1-for-3, 2B, RBI, BB)...Wyatt Young extends his hit streak to six and now has eight multi-hit games (2-for-4)...Dan Hammer (W, 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO)...Saul Garcia (1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO)...Felipe De La Cruz holds the best ERA at 1.65 (1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO)...Brendan Girton (5.1 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO).

##RUMBLE PONIES##







Eastern League Stories from May 29, 2026

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