Portland Falls 5-4 in Extra Innings

Published on May 29, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Binghamton, NY - The Portland Sea Dogs (25-23) fell 5-4 in extra innings against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (17-32) on Friday night, snapping a four game win streak.

Marvin Alcantara extended his hit streak to eight games with a double off the wall, setting a new career high in Double-A, and Nate Baez launched his fifth home run of the season. Caden Rose had a multi-hit night with an RBI, while LHP Dalton Rogers had a solid first start back from the injured list, holding Binghamton scoreless through three innings.

Portland struck first in the third inning. Nelly Taylor singled and advanced to second on a balk, before Caden Rose snuck a ball past the infield to drive him home.

After four scoreless innings for the Rumble Ponies, Jorge Polanco, on a Major League Rehab Assignment from the New York Mets, smashed the ball out of the park, bringing three runs across at once.

With Binghamton leading 3-1, the Sea Dogs responded immediately in the top of the sixth inning. Alcantara doubled, and Baez hit it out of the park to tie the game with a swing of the bat, 3-3. In the same inning, Brooks Brannon walked, Miguel Bleis singled, and Tyler McDonough singled, bringing Brannon home to score.

Down by one, Binghamton tied the game again, 4-4, in the bottom half of the inning. Jaylen Palmer doubled, bringing Jose Ramos across the plate.

The offenses shut down for both teams until the bottom of the tenth inning. After stranding two runners on base in the top half, the Sea Dogs sent out catcher Raudelis Martinez to pitch. Chris Suero looped a ball into left field to walk off the game, and the Rumble Ponies won 5-4.

RHP Dan Hammer (2-0, 2.70 ERA) earned the win, allowing no runs and no hits in one inning pitched. Raudelis Martinez (0-1, 9.00 ERA) took the loss.

Tomorrow, RHP Jedixson Paez (1-1, 4.22 ERA) will take the mound against RHP Bryce Conley (1-0, 5.06 ERA) for Binghamton. First pitch is scheduled for 6:07 pm at Mirabito Stadium.







Eastern League Stories from May 29, 2026

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