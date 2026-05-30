Curve Drop Heartbreaker at Hartford, 6-5

Published on May 29, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







HARTFORD, CT - Altoona nearly rallied for another comeback victory on Friday night, however, Hartford hung on for a 6-5 win over the Curve at Dunkin Park. All four games in the series have been decided by one run.

Trailing by two runs entering the ninth, Altoona picked up three straight hits to start the final inning of the night and loaded the bases with nobody out. Lonnie White Jr. singled home a run with a single to left, however, Hartford righty Andrew Baker struck out three straight hitters to strand the tying run at third and go-ahead run at second for the Curve.

Righty Peyton Stumbo battled throughout his longest start of the campaign, 5.1 innings. Stumbo allowed a pair of homers, including a three-run shot in the first inning by Connor Capel and a solo shot from Bryant Betancourt in the sixth, and struck out six on 79 pitches, 57 strikes.

Altoona got another strong day at the plate from Titus Dumitru with a solo homer in the second and an RBI double in the third. Dumitru has recorded five extra-base hits in four games this week at Hartford.

Derek Berg picked up two hits and a walk and drove in a pair with a single in the fifth inning. Berg has a hit in seven straight games stretching back to May 17, batting .345 (10-for-29) with 2 2B, 3 HR and 6 RBI in that time.

Keiner Delgado, P.J. Hilson and White Jr. joined Dumitru and Berg with two hit games that saw the Curve total 13 knocks and three walks.

Cy Nielson and Alessandro Ercolani combined for 2.2 innings of scoreless relief, allowing just two baserunners, and a pair of strikeouts. Nielson has been unscored upon in 13-of-16 outings this season and Ercolani has allowed just one run across his last 8.2 innings on the mound.

With the five runs scored, Curve fans can get 50% off a regular menu priced pizza at Papa John's on Thursday with the promo code CURVE50.

Altoona continues its series against the Hartford Yard Goats on Saturday at 6:10 p.m. The Curve will send RHP Matt Ager to the mound, while Hartford's starter is to be announced.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from May 29, 2026

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