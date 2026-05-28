Altoona Curve to Host "Great American Pillow Fight" at Peoples Natural Gas Field on July 3

Published on May 28, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA - The Altoona Curve are excited to announce The Great American Pillow Fight, an official America250PA Blair County event, coming to Peoples Natural Gas Field on July 3 - featuring on-field performances, action-packed fun, and an Independence Day Fireworks Celebration! Fans can purchase tickets HERE.

PFC: Pillow Fight Championship is the world's first professional pillow fighting league, delivering intense, fast-paced, all-ages-friendly competition unlike anything else in sports entertainment today. Combining elite athleticism with high-energy spectacle, PFC features trained professional fighters competing with patented combat pillows under an innovative ruleset designed to maximize action, strategy, and excitement. Blending the thrill of combat sports with a uniquely accessible and family-friendly format, PFC has created a groundbreaking new category of live entertainment that continues to captivate audiences around the world.

"We are always looking for unique and new ways to use the stadium and are very excited to partner with PFC to bring this one-of-a-kind event to Blair County and help us celebrate America's 250th anniversary with the biggest fireworks show of the season to cap off the night," said Curve General Manager Nate Bowen.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $12. Group tickets are available at a discounted rate for groups of 20 or more. Group tickets are available in person and over the phone only. Altoona Curve Season Ticket holders will receive complimentary tickets if they opt-in for them, with one ticket for each seat they hold for the season. Season Ticket Holders may purchase additional tickets at group prices. For full ticket prices and more information, click here.

Gates will open at 6:00 p.m., with the main PFC event to follow later in the evening. The night will close with the Curve's annual Independence Day Fireworks show, the largest of the year in Curve, PA!

For tickets and more information on the 2026 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open online 24/7/365.







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