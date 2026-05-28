Dumitru's Clutch Knock Sends Altoona to 7-6 Win

Published on May 27, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







HARTFORD, CT .- Outfielder Titus Dumitru hit a go-ahead two-run double in the top of the ninth and the Curve bullpen tossed four dominant innings of relief in a 7-6 win for the Curve at Hartford on Wednesday night.

Trailing 6-4 heading into the ninth, the Curve used a leadoff single from Duce Gourson, a wild pitch and three straight walks to get make it a one-run game. After a pitching change Dumitru slammed a two-run double off the right field wall to take a 7-6 lead for the Curve.

Altoona's bullpen, headlined by Jaycob Deese, Derek Diamond and Mike Walsh combined to set down 13 straight batters and strike out six to lock down the victory.

Altoona scored in each of their first three at-bats of the game to build a 4-3 lead. In the first inning, Callan Moss beat out a potential inning-ending double play ball and drove in Duce Gourson to give the Curve an early 1-0 advantage. After Hartford drew even in the bottom half of the inning, Titus Dumitru slammed a solo homer to right field to re-take the lead for Altoona. The Yard Goats scored twice in the bottom of the second and then Lonnie White Jr. smoked a two-run homer to left field to take the lead.

Hartford took the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning when Benny Montgomery hit a two-run homer off starter Connor Wietgrefe and Jimmy Obertop added a solo shot off righty Jaycob Deese. Wietgrefe made his tenth start of the campaign and dealt with traffic throughout his outing, permitting nine hits and one walk over 4.2 innings. The lefty struck out five batters, he's struck out 31 hitters over his last six outings.

Derek Diamond tossed two dominant innings of relief to give the Curve offense time to rally, he's tossed four scoreless innings since returning from the injured list. Walsh finished off his second save of the season with a clean 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Will Taylor extended his on-base streak to 12 straight games with a late single. Altoona hit two homers in a game, the 13th time in 47 games this season that they've hit at least two homers in a game.

With the seven runs scored, Curve fans can get 50% off a regular menu priced pizza at Papa John's on Thursday with the promo code CURVE50.

Altoona continue their series against the Hartford Yard Goats on Thursday at 7:10 p.m. The Curve starter is to be announced, Hartford is slated to send RHP Connor Staine.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from May 27, 2026

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