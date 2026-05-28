May 28, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on May 28, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







PITCHER OF THE WEEK RHP Anthony Eyanson earned Eastern League Pitcher of the Week, the Sea Dogs' second straight following RHP Patrick Halligan last week. RHP John Holobetz also earned the award back in April. In his second Double-A start, Eyanson did not allow a run or a hit while striking out four batters in 5.0 innings pitched.

LAST TIME OUT Portland took down Binghamton 6-2 on Wednesday, powered by home runs from Will Turner, Franklin Arias and Johanfran Garcia. Arias, Garcia, and Raudelis Martinez all had multi-hit games. Martinez doubled and drove in two runs with a two-RBI single.

BOMBS AWAY! After leaving the park three times yesterday, Portland has 17 multi-home run games this season. The Sea Dogs' 58 home runs is the third most in the Eastern League behind Somerset (81) and Reading (59). Franklin Arias leads the way with 12, followed by Brooks Brannon and Johanfran Garcia with seven each.

ABOVE WATER On May 13th, Portland sat at five games below .500 (14-19), 7.0 games back of first place in the Northeast Division. Since then, the Sea Dogs are 10-3, and sit just one game back of first place.

ALL ABOUT PITCHING Through May 12th, Portland had a 5.92 ERA, last in the Eastern League. Since then, Portland's 10 wins and two shutouts lead the Eastern League, and their 2.63 ERA is second only to Reading (2.44). They've given up the fewest amount of hits (82) and runs (40), while leading the league in strikeouts (153). Portland's starters have been particularly impressive, going 5-0 in that span, with the fewest runs (19) fewest walks (17) and most strikeouts (70) of any Eastern League team.

FRANKLIN ON FIRE Red Sox top prospect Franklin Arias has been driving the Sea Dogs' recent climb in the standings on the offensive end. Arias is on a seven-game RBI streak and a five game hit streak with four multi-hit games, a double, a triple, four home runs, and 25 total bases during that span. Arias now has 18 multi-hit games this season.

ALCANTARA'S EMERGENCE Marvin Alcantara is on a six game hit streak with two multi-hit games, two doubles, three runs, three RBI, and two walks. He has four steals in his last three games, including three against Binghamton.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 28, 2007 - The Sea Dogs earned their 500th win in franchise history at Hadlock Field by defeating the Reading Phillies, 4-1.

ON THE MOUND RHP John Holobetz (2-3, 4.06 ERA) is making his ninth appearance and eighth start of the year. In his last two outings, Holobetz has given up one run on a solo homer while striking out 10 batters in 11.0 innings pitched. He earned Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for April 13-19 after striking out 11 in 7.0 innings against Altoona. Holobetz progressed to Double-A through Single-A and High-A in 2025, before making Portland's 2026 Opening Day roster.







Eastern League Stories from May 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.