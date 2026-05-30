Oyster Catchers Obliterate Moon Mammoths in Dominant Showing on Friday Night

Published on May 29, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Erie, PA - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, won their third consecutive game in dominant fashion on Friday night. Playing as the Oyster Catchers alternate identity, Chesapeake clobbered the Erie SeaWolves, playing as the Moon Mammoths, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, by a 14-2 final.

Chesapeake (20-28) tallied a season-best 19 hits on Friday night. Four Baysox batters registered at least three hits, including a first four-hit game at Double-A for Griff O'Ferrall. Six Chesapeake hitters enjoyed a multi-hit performance on Friday in total team domination.

The Baysox bats erupted for a third-consecutive game with a seven-run second inning. Chesapeake sent 11 men to the plate in the frame. The inning began with three consecutive hits, including an RBI double from Frederick Bencosme for the game's opening tally. A Fernando Peguero single, compounded with an Erie error, brought home two more runs, before Ethan Anderson and Anderson De Los Santos notched back-to-back RBI singles to make the score 5-0. Two batters later, O'Ferrall blistered a double down the left-field line to plate two more runs on what was his second hit of the inning. All seven second inning runs crossed on the line of SeaWolves left-handed starter Carlos Peña (L, 3-2).

Chesapeake added on a run in the fourth on another Erie error and a run in the fifth on a bases loaded walk to Bencosme to go up 9-0.

Baysox left-handed starter Sebastian Gongora was on cruise control on Friday after being afforded the cushion. Gongora did not allow a hit until a leadoff double in the fifth inning and allowed just two runs on two hits in a career-best six and two-thirds innings pitched. Gongora (W, 2-2) struck out four and walked just one batter.

The SeaWolves got on the board in the fifth on an RBI groundout. Erie ran out of available bullpen options by the game's seventh inning, prompting rostered catcher Aaron Antonini to come on and pitch. The Baysox scored their final five runs of Friday's game off Antonini, including an Aron Estrada seventh-inning solo homer and RBI hits from Peguero, O'Ferrall, and Adam Retzbach.

Dating back to the start of Wednesday's game, the Baysox have outscored the SeaWolves 35-7 in the past 27 innings of play.

Chesapeake looks to take the six-game series in Erie on Saturday night. Left-hander Luis De León (1-3, 5.34 ERA) takes the hill for the Baysox against SeaWolves right-hander Sean Hunley (0-5, 8.31 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 pm from UPMC Park.

The next Baysox homestand begins on Tuesday, June 2, when Chesapeake opens a six-game series with the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from May 29, 2026

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