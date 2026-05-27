Estrada, de Los Santos Help Lead Baysox to Wednesday Win in Erie

Published on May 27, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Erie, PA - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, snapped their skid with a 9-2 win in Erie over the SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, on Wednesday afternoon.

Chesapeake (18-28) totaled twelve hits, including four from Anderson De Los Santos - his first four-hit game at the Double-A level. Aron Estrada also tallied three hits, including a double from each side of the plate, and drove in three runs. The two combined for the game's opening run in the top of the first. Estrada doubled into right field from the left side of the plate and was brought home on a De Los Santos single to make it 1-0 Chesapeake.

Erie scored the next two runs to take a brief 2-1 lead in the third. John Peck homered off Chesapeake right-handed starter Evan Yates in the bottom of the first. Peck would double and score on a Thayron Liranzo single for the second SeaWolves run. Those were the lone two runs allowed by Yates (W, 2-2) who struck out five across five frames on Wednesday.

The Baysox distanced themselves to the tune of a six-run fourth frame. Seven of the first eight batters reached safely in the frame. Chesapeake loaded the bases on two walks and a hit against Erie starter Max Alba (L, 0-1), who was lifted after a Johnny Tincher sacrifice fly tied the score.

The Baysox scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch and then Estrada's second double of the game plated two more to make it 5-2. Thomas Sosa tripled off the top of the wall in right to bring home Estrada and make it 6-2, before De Los Santos singled home the innings sixth and final run to make it 7-2.

Chesapeake tacked on its final two runs in the seventh. Tavian Josenberger brought home a run on a groundout before Estrada notched a run-scoring single into right for his third hit of the day.

Wednesday was the third three-hit game of the season for Estrada. The Orioles No. 7 prospect (via MLB Pipeline) is hitting .325 in the month of May. Other standouts at the plate included Carter Young, who notched a pair of singles and scored a run, extending his on-base streak to nine-consecutive games. Adam Retzbach also reached base three times on Wednesday with a single and a pair of walks in the contest.

The Baysox held the SeaWolves hitless after the fourth inning on Wednesday. Right-handers Zane Barnhart and Daniel Lloyd each contributed two scoreless frames out of the Chesapeake bullpen.

Chesapeake continues its six-game series in Erie on Thursday night. Left-hander Joseph Dzierwa (0-1, 5.06 ERA) takes the hill for the Baysox against SeaWolves' right-hander Kenny Serwa (1-5, 6.55 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 pm from UPMC Park.

The next Baysox homestand begins on Tuesday, June 2, when Chesapeake opens a six-game series with the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from May 27, 2026

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