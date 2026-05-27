Reading Falls to Harrisburg 8-4 to Knot up Series

Published on May 27, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (22-25) fell short on Wednesday, falling 8-4 to the Harrisburg Senators (25-22) at FirstEnergy Stadium. This result evened the series out at one game apiece.

After striking out in order in the first inning, the Reading bats drew first blood in the second frame. Bryson Ware lofted a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Raylin Heredia to give the Fightin Phils a 1-0 lead.

Harrisburg retaliated in the top of the third, notching its first crooked number of the series. Former R-Phil Leandro Pineda singled to the right side of the infield, bringing Cayden Wallace home. Caleb Lomavita then clubbed a two-run double to right-center field, scoring Johnathon Thomas and Sam Peterson. Pineda was thrown out at home trying to extend the lead, but Harrisburg still took a 3-1 advantage.

The Senators bolstered their lead in the fourth inning, as Kervin Pichardo (4) smacked a solo home run to left field. This extended their nod to 4-1.

Reading responded in the bottom half of the frame, as Ware got his second RBI of the day, this one on a single, to score Austin Murr. This cut the lead to 4-2 through the first four stanzas.

Harrisburg responded with another long ball in the fifth inning, this one a solo home run from Sam Peterson (9) to build the team's advantage back to 5-2.

Neither side would score for the next couple of frames, and the Fightin Phils bullpen (in a group effort from Christhian Tortosa and Saul Teran) would set the next eight Harrisburg hitters down in order before the next score. Lomavita broke the dry spell on an RBI single, plating Sam Peterson to build the lead to 6-2 in the eighth inning.

The R-Phils clawed back in the bottom of the eighth, as Raylin Heredia (6) clobbered a two-run home run to score Aroon Escobar. This was Heredia's second multi-hit game in a row to start this home series, and it made the contest 6-4 with an inning of regulation to go.

Harrisburg got the last laugh in the final frame, as a Johnathon Thomas fielder's choice scored Pichardo. Sam Brown then doubled Thomas home to extend the lead to 8-4, a four-run cushion the Nationals' Double-A affiliate would not give up.

Alex Clemmey (2-2) got the win for the Senators. The Nationals' no. 12 prospect allowed just two earned runs on three hits with a pair of walks and four punchouts. The southpaw pitched 5.2 innings.

Jean Cabrera (1-2), the Phillies' no. 13 prospect, took the loss. The hard-throwing righty allowed five earned runs on six hits with a walk and seven strikeouts. He logged 4.2 innings of work.

Ware logged two RBI for the second straight game, while Lomavita improved to 4-for-8 this series.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Thursday against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, at 6:45 p.m. RHP Gage Wood is set to start for Reading, and he will go against RHP Kyle Luckham for Harrisburg. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:25 p.m. on the

Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils remain home through Sunday against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. On Thursday, the first 2,000 kids (12 & under) receive a Hersheypark Admission Ticker. Friday features fireworks, thanks to Vertex Mechanical. Saturday showcases a Mega Blast Fireworks show, sponsored by Countryside, as well as an appearance from Joey Chestnut. The series ends on Sunday with an R-Phils 6-7 T-Shirt, thanks to Custom T-Shirts Ink.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from May 27, 2026

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