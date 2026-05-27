Five-Game Win Streak Snapped on Wednesday vs. New Hampshire

Published on May 27, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Owen Cobb of the Somerset Patriots throws to first

(Somerset Patriots) Owen Cobb of the Somerset Patriots throws to first(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots fell 7-3 to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at TD Bank Ballpark on Wednesday afternoon in Bridgewater, NJ.

The game was played in front of a sellout crowd of 6,308, marking the Patriots' fifth sellout of the season.

With two extra base hits in the game, Somerset has an extra base hit in all 47 games this season. At the time of the game ending, the franchise record streak is the longest active streak in Double-A and the second-longest in MiLB.

With Owen Cobb's home run in the seventh inning, Somerset has homered in 12 of its last 13 games. The Patriots' 81 home runs this season lead Double-A and are tied for third in MiLB. Somerset's 81 home runs in the first 47 games of the season are a Double-A record in the Research Tool Era (since 2005).

Somerset's bullpen totaled 5.1 IP of one-run ball in relief of starter Cade Smith. That included Ben Grable (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO), Chris Kean (2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 1 SO), Chris Veach (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO) and Matt Keating (1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K) combining for six strikeouts. The bullpen's 31.4 K% leads Double-A and ranks third in MiLB.

RHP Cade Smith (3.2 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 3 BB, 3 SO) made his seventh start and eighth appearance of the year.

RF Jace Avina (0-for-4, BB) extended his on-base streak to a career-high 25 games with a walk in the second inning. His active 25-game on-base streak ranks second in the Eastern League and is the longest by a Patriot this season. During the streak, Avina is slashing .314/.405/.629 with eight HR, 22 RBI and 17 XBH. He's raised his OPS from .629 to .875 in that span. Avina's 25-game on-base streak is the longest by a Patriot since Dylan Jasso's 28-game on-base streak 5/20/25 - 6/24/25 last season. It is the fourth-longest by a Patriot all-time.

CF Garrett Martin (2-for-5, RBI) secured his 13th multi-hit game of the season with a pair of singles. Martin extended his hit streak to a season-high tying seven games. It's the second time he's reached that mark after recording hits in seven straight appearances from April 17 to April 26. Martin's active hit streak leads all Patriots. He's 10-for-33 with two HR, 11 RBI and three multi-hit games in that stretch.

SS Owen Cobb (2-for-4, HR, 2B, RBI, 2 R) smashed his third home run of the season with a leadoff solo shot in the seventh inning. With a pair of extra base hits, Cobb tallied his seventh multi-hit game of the season and second multi-XBH game of the year. On a four-game hit streak, Cobb is 6-for-16 with three XBH and two multi-hit games.

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Eastern League Stories from May 27, 2026

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