Cats Blast Three Home Runs, Snap Skid in Somerset

Published on May 27, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







BRIDGEWATER, NJ - A trio of home runs and a solid start from RHP Gage Stanifer was enough for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (24-20) to snap their five-game skid on Wednesday morning at TD Bank Ballpark against the Somerset Patriots (24-23),

7-3. Infielders Cutter Coffey and Jackson Hornung, and outfielder Eddie Micheletti Jr. crushed home runs in the win.

New Hampshire starter Stanifer (W, 2-3) completed five strong innings and held the Patriots to one earned run on three hits while punching out a trio of hitters. LHP Mason Olson struck out five batters in three innings of relief. Newcomer Sam Gardner pitched a perfect ninth inning in his first outing with the Fisher Cats. Somerset starter Cade Smith (L, 2-3) allowed six earned runs on nine hits in 3-2/3 innings and suffered his third loss of the season. The righty allowed a pair of home runs in the contest.

Today's top takeaways:

RHP Gage Stanifer earns second career Double-A win in his third five-inning start of the year. Fisher Cats have won two of Stanifer's three five-inning starts. 3B Cutter Coffey clubbed his first Double-A home run, finishing 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

After hitting .167 in April, Coffey is averaging an improved .286 in May.

Reliever Sam Gardner made his New Hampshire debut and his first Minor League appearance since August 17, 2024, with Double-A Biloxi (Brewers). SS Jay Harry extended his hit streak to six with a 1-for-4 effort. New Hampshire's 7-3 win snapped a five-game losing streak.

12 hits is the most since NH's 9-5 win over Reading on Tuesday, May 12.

New Hampshire plated a pair of runs in the second. With one out, center fielder Victor Arias walked. Two batters later, Coffey (1) swatted a two-run blast, his first Double-A home run.

Trailing 2-0, Somerset responded with a run in the bottom of the second. With one out, shortstop Owen Cobb doubled. Cobb advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on an RBI knock from center fielder Garrett Martin.

The Fisher Cats bats stayed hot. In the third, New Hampshire loaded the bases for right fielder Jace Bohrofen who singled home a run. In the fourth, the Cats extended their lead further. With a runner on first, Coffey tagged an RBI double. Following a walk and double play, Micheletti Jr. (8) walloped a two-run home run and made it 6-1.

Ahead by five in the sixth, Hornung (4) laced a solo home run and extended the Cats lead to 7-1.

The Patriots chipped way in the later innings. In the bottom of the seventh, Cobb (3) mashed a solo home run. The next inning, Somerset added another run on an error, but New Hampshire slammed the door in the ninth and snapped their five-game skid with a 7-3 win.

New Hampshire and Somerset continue the series at TD Bank Ballpark on Thursday, May 28, with a 6:35 PM first pitch. Fisher Cats RHP Austin Cates (0-2, 7.30 ERA) is scheduled to start against Patriots lefty Xavier Rivas (2-2, 4.61 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:15 PM on the Fisher Cats Radio Network.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2026 season are available at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from May 27, 2026

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