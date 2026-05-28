Wilkinson, Bednar Combine for One-Hit Shutout

Published on May 27, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







AKRON, Ohio - Richmond pitchers Matt "Tugboat" Wilkinson and Will Bednar combined to hold the Akron RubberDucks to one hit in a 3-0 Richmond Flying Squirrels win on Wednesday night at 7 17 Credit Union Park.

The Flying Squirrels (32-14) padded their Southwest Division lead to 6.5 games over the RubberDucks (26-21) with 22 games to play in the Eastern League's first half.

Facing his former team for the first time since being traded from the Cleveland Guardians to the San Francisco Giants earlier this month, Wilkinson (Win, 3-2) threw seven scoreless innings, tying the longest outing of his career, with one walk and three strikeouts.

After allowing a leadoff single in the first, which was wiped out with a double play, Wilkinson retired the next 19 consecutive batters before a two-out walk in the seventh. He threw 75 pitches and faced 22 batters, lowering his season ERA to 1.87.

Will Bednar (Save, 1) took over in the eighth and recorded the final six outs.

Akron starter Khal Stephen threw six scoreless innings and allowed two hits, stranding four baserunners.

In the top of the seventh, Akron reliever Reid Johnston (Loss, 1-2) issued back-to-back walks to lead off the inning before Adrian Sugastey brought home the game's first run with a groundout.

Jonah Cox hit a one-out triple in the top of the eighth and later scored on a double by Parks Harber to open a 2-0 Flying Squirrels lead.

Maui Ahuna doubled to lead off the top of the ninth and scored on a double by Diego Velasquez to push the Richmond lead to 3-0.

Wilkinson leads the Eastern League in BAA (.154) and WHIP (0.83) and ranks second in ERA. He is also tied for fifth with 49 strikeouts.

Cox extended his latest hitting streak to six games and has now hit safely in 39-of-42 games played this year. He leads MiLB in batting average (.407) and OPS (1.129), is tied for first in the minors in triples (6) and second in SLG (.667).

The series continues on Thursday night in Akron. Left-hander Cesar Perdomo (2-1, 4.42) will start for the Flying Squirrels countered by Akron lefty Josh Hartle (3-3, 4.60). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at 7 17 Credit Union Park.

Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to CarMax Park for a 12-game homestand from June 2-14. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from May 27, 2026

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