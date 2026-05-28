Richmond Outduels Akron 3-0

Published on May 27, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Khal Stephen tossed six scoreless innings, but the Richmond Flying Squirrels scored a run in each of the last three innings to beat the Akron RubberDucks 3-0 on Wednesday night at 7 17 Credit Union Park.

Turning Point

Richmond finally broke the scoreless tie in the seventh inning. Back-to-back walks opened the inning before a sac bunt put runners at second and third with one out. Adrian Sugastey followed with an RBI groundout to make it 1-0 Richmond.

Mound Presence

Stephen kept the Richmond bats in check in his start on Wednesday. The right-hander walked two and allowed just one hit over six scoreless innings while striking out three. Reid Johnston allowed two runs over an inning and two-thirds. Magnus Ellerts allowed a run over an inning and a third.

Duck Tales

Akron's lone hit of the night came in the bottom of the first when RubberDucks leadoff batter Jake Fox singled to left. The RubberDucks did not have another baserunner until Alfonsin Rosario walked with two outs in the seventh.

Notebook

Stephen's six innings tie his season-high for innings pitched... Cameron Barstad's 14 game on-base streak was snapped in the loss...Game Time: 2:14...Attendance: 3,584.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels at 7 17 Credit Union Park on Thursday, May 28 at 6:35 p.m. Akron left-hander Josh Hartle (3-3, 4.60 ERA) will face Richmond left-hander Cesar Perdomo (2-1, 4.42 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from May 27, 2026

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