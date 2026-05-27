Binghamton Falls to Portland in Jorge Polanco's First Rehab Assignment

Published on May 27, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







Binghamton, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (16-31) used six pitchers and fell to the Portland Sea Dogs (24-22) 6-2 from Mirabito Stadium. Portland leads the series 2-0.

The Portland Sea Dogs used the three-run sixth inning to take a 6-2 advantage over Binghamton.

Facing the right-hander Brian Metoyer, Portland flooded the bases, notching one walk, a hit by pitch, and an infield single to score three runs. First baseman Raudelis Martinez highlighted the inning with a two-run single.

Binghamton right-hander Channing Austin was expected to make his Double-A debut, but was a late scratch, which led to left-hander Gabby Rodriguez making his first Minor League start since 2021.

Rodriguez went 2.0 innings, allowing one run while striking out four batters. Right-hander Dan Hammer followed, giving up one run in 1.0 inning. He has allowed just two runs over his first 5.2 innings pitched for Binghamton.

Sea Dogs right-hander Blake Wehunt dazzled, going 6.0 innings and just one run across three hits while striking out eight batters. The 6.0 innings are a season high and one inning shy of a career high that was set against Somerset on June 14, 2025.

The Rumble Ponies, led by Jorge Polanco on his rehab assignment, got on the board in the bottom of the first inning to take a 1-0 lead.

Polanco, who is recovering from a wrist and Achilles injury after 14 games with the Mets, led off the game with a single. He later scored off an error from Portland third baseman Anbram Liendo on a ground ball from center fielder Jose Ramos.

Portland used the long ball for its first three runs. Left fielder Will Turner hit a solo blast in the second inning, shortstop Franklin Arias did the same in the third, and catcher Johanfran Garcia followed in the fifth inning. Garcia's homer put Portland in front 3-2.

Arias led off the game, slamming a line drive off the "Shafer's" billboard in right field, which, by rule, is a home run. It was not ruled a home run, so he was stranded at first with a single.

Binghamton dipped into their bullpen again in the fourth inning, handing the ball to right-hander Carlos Guzman, who allowed a home run to Garcia, but that was his only earned run over 2.0 innings.

Right-hander Brian Metoyer went 1.2 innings, surrendering three runs in the sixth inning while walking two, and right-hander Douglas Orellana got the ball in the seventh inning and pitched a scoreless eighth.

Rumble Ponies left-hander Felipe De La Cruz pitched a scoreless ninth inning with one strikeout.

Right-hander Eric Rivera pitched an inning scoreless, and right-hander Max Carlson followed, pitching the final 2.0 scoreless innings.

Binghamton, in back-to-back games, did not score a run after the fifth inning.

The Sea Dogs sat five games below .500 (14-19) on May 13, 7.0 games back of first place. Portland is now 7-1 over its last eight games and sits firmly in the race for first place in the Northeast Division.

The Rumble Ponies continue a six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs (Double-A, Boston Red Sox) on Thursday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on News Radio 1290 AM & 92.1 F M, the WNBF News Radio App, and MiLB.TV.

Postgame Notes: Jorge Polanco begins his rehab assignment (1-for-2, R)...D'Andre Smith tallied his third double of the year (1-for-4, R, 2B)...Marco Vargas (1-for-3)...Nick Lorusso (0-for-3, RBI, BB)...Jose Ramos has a 10-game on-base streak (1-for-4)... JT Schwartz (1-for-3, BB)...Gabby Rodriguez made his first start since 2021 (2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO)....Douglas Orellana (1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO)...







Eastern League Stories from May 27, 2026

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