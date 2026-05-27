Senators Offense Backs Clemmey's Strong Start, Beat Fightin Phils 8-4

Published on May 27, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







READING, Pa. - The Senators strung together baserunners and big hits to support LHP Alex Clemmey 's (W, 2-2) strong start and beat the Fightin Phils 8-4. The series is now even at a game apiece.

Reading took an early 1-0 lead with a run in the second, but Harrisburg responded with a three-run third inning.

An RBI infield hit from Leandro Pineda scored the first run. Then Caleb Lomavita doubled off the rightfield wall to score two more.

Kervin Pichardo homered in the fourth, his fourth of the season, to stretch the lead to 4-1.

The Fightin Phils scored a run in the fourth to cut the lead to 4-2, but the Senators grabbed the run right back with Sam Petersen 's two-out solo homer in the fifth. It was Petersen's ninth long ball of the season after hitting three against Akron last week.

Clemmey left the game with a 5-2 lead in the sixth going 5.2 innings and allowing just the two runs on three hits, only two walks and four strikeouts.

Clemmey's now gone 5.2 innings or more in his last three starts. After averaging about one walk every inning through his first seven starts of the year, he's walked only two total in each of his last three.

The Sens later tacked on another run in the eighth on Lomavita's single to score Petersen.

The Fightins pulled closer in the bottom of the inning after Reading's Raylin Heredia hit a two-run homer off RHP Robert Cranz, the first runs Cranz has allowed for Harrisburg.

In the ninth, the Senators grabbed the two runs back after a Johnathon Thomas RBI fielder's choice and a Sam Brown RBI double.

Cranz shut the door in the bottom of the ninth to close the win 8-4.

RHP Erick Mejia added 1.1 scoreless innings to drop his season ERA to 0.98.

Harrisburg aims to take the series lead with a win tomorrow night. RHP Kyle Luckham (3-3) has the start. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.







Eastern League Stories from May 27, 2026

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