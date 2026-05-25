Senators Sweep Sunday Doubleheader with RubberDucks

Published on May 24, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







HARRISBURG, Pa. - Strong pitching led the Senators to a doubleheader sweep of the RubberDucks Sunday. Harrisburg took game one 5-1 and game two 3-0.

In game one, LHP Shinnosuke Ogasawara (W, 1-1) shined. The left-hander tossed the Eastern League's first complete game of the season, going the full seven innings in the shortened game. Ogasawara allowed only one run on six hits, no walks and six strikeouts.

It was the second seven-inning start for Senators pitching this season and Ogasawara's longest start of the season.

Akron took an early 1-0 lead with a run in the third. Harrisburg pitching held the Ducks scoreless for the rest of the doubleheader.

The Senators responded with two runs in the third, two in the fourth and another one run in the fifth.

Marcus Brown, Kervin Pichardo, Johnathon Thomas and Sam Petersen each had two hits. Brown drove in three of the Sens runs; Pichardo drove in one.

The strong pitching carried over to game two. Five pitchers combined to toss the Senators' fourth shutout of the season, allowing only three hits and two walks while striking out nine.

RHP Thomas Schultz started with two scoreless frames. LHP Jared Simpson followed with two shutout innings of his own.

RHP Erick Mejia (W, 3-0) continued his dominance on the mound with a scoreless fifth.

RHP Robert Cranz added 1.2 shutout innings. Cranz struck out the side in the sixth.

RHP Valentin Linarez (S, 1) came on to strike out José Devers for the final out of the game.

At the plate in game two, Harrisburg scored a run in the fifth when Elijah Nunez drove in Jack Rogers with a sac fly.

In the sixth, Sam Petersen hit a two-run home run, his third of the series, to stretch the lead to 3-0.

Senators pitching allowed only one run on nine hits and two walks across both games, combining for 15 strikeouts.

After the off day tomorrow, Harrisburg heads to Reading to take on the Fightin' Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) for a six-game series starting Tuesday, May 26, 12:00 p.m.







Eastern League Stories from May 24, 2026

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