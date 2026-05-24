Fisher Cats and Yard Goats Rained out on Sunday

Published on May 24, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - Pregame showers kept the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (23-19) and Hartford Yard Goats (23-20) from playing their Sunday game at Delta Dental Stadium, as the contest was postponed due to inclement weather. The matchup will be made up in June when the Fisher Cats visit the Yard Goats in Hartford at Dunkin' Park.

Tickets for Sunday's game can be exchanged for any 2026 Fisher Cats regular season home game, based on availability.

After winning Tuesday's game in extra innings, the Fisher Cats dropped four straight games to the Yard Goats. On Saturday, RHP Jackson Wentworth allowed one run in five innings, and he struck out two batters. Wentworth nearly secured the win, but Hartford plated two runs in the ninth and stunned the Cats, 3-2. First baseman Sean Keys drove in New Hampshire's two runs on a single.

Following a day off on Monday, New Hampshire begins a six-game series at the Somerset Patriots in Bridgewater, New Jersey. First pitch on Tuesday is slated for 6:05 PM EDT. Coverage begins at 5:45 PM EDT on the Fisher Cats Radio Network.

New Hampshire returns to Delta Dental Stadium on Tuesday, June 2, for a six-game series against the Altoona Curve. Friday, June 5 is Franco-America Heritage Night. Nurse Appreciation Night is Saturday, June 6, presented by Dartmouth Health. Thanks to our friends at Delta Dental, the first 500 fans who enter the ballpark will receive a Fisher Cats Crossbody Bag. The series concludes on Sunday, June 7 with Trades Day, presented by Advantage Truck Group. The weekend is the first MEGA-BLAST weekend of 2026 with postgame Atlas Fireworks on Friday and Saturday.

Fans can purchase 2026 multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.







Eastern League Stories from May 24, 2026

Fisher Cats and Yard Goats Rained out on Sunday - New Hampshire Fisher Cats

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