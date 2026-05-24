Fightin Phils Fall in Extra Inning Back and Forth Affair

Published on May 24, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Portland, ME) - Two runs from the Portland Sea Dogs (22-22) lifted them to a 4-3 win over the Reading Fightin Phils (21-24) in Sunday afternoon's series finale from Hadlock Field.

Much like the balance of the week, Portland struck first with a run in each of the second and fourth innings, both off Reading's starter Kyle Brnovich. Ronald Rosario lifted his second home run of the season in the second inning and Rosario later scored in the fourth inning on a triple from Tyler McDonough.

The Fightin Phils evened the game up in the top of the fifth inning. Bryson Ware led off the inning with a single and later scored when Dylan Campbell blasted a two-run home run to center game to bring the score to two apiece.

Brnovich ultimately lasted 4.2 innings, allowing two runs on seven hits, along with four strikeouts. Tristan Garnett followed with a dominant 1.1-innings of work, with three strikeouts; then, Aaron Combs struck out four over two-perfect frames of work.

Gage Ziehl started for Portland and allowed two runs on three hits across 4.2 innings of work, along with four walks and four strikeouts. Portland's bullpen combined for 5.1 innings of relief, with no-earned runs allowed, with Cooper Adams getting the win.

The game remained tied at two at the end of the ninth inning. Nikau Pouaka-Grego started the frame on second base and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt from Dylan Campbell. Pouaka-Grego was then thrown out at home on a ground out from Aroon Escobar, but Austin Murr followed with a go-ahead triple down the right-field line to score Escobar and put Reading up 3-2.

Evan Gates (L, 0-3) returned to the mound for another inning of work in the bottom of the 10th. Franklin Arias' big week continued with a triple to score Tyler McDonough and even the game at three. Will Turner reached on a fielders choice as Arias was thrown out at home. Then, Turner stole second and scored the game-winning run when Johanfran Garcia knocked a walk-off single to center field, giving Portland the 4-3 victory.

Offensively, Reading got two hits each from Murr and Alex Binelas. The Fightin Phils ultimately dropped five-of-six games at Portland this week and finish their season-long two-week road trip with a 5-8 record.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Tuesday against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, at 12 p.m. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 11:40 a.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, May 26, through Sunday, May 31, against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. Tuesday and Wednesday are both Education Day Games, presented by Baseballtown Charities and MLB Play Ball. On Thursday, the first 2,000 kids (12 & under) receive a Hersheypark Admission Ticker. Friday features fireworks, thanks to Vertex Mechanical. Saturday showcases a Mega Blast Fireworks show, sponsored by Countryside, as well as an appearance from Joey Chestnut. The series ends on Sunday with an R-Phils 6-7 T-Shirt, thanks to Custom T-Shirts Ink.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from May 24, 2026

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