Whitman Throws Six Scoress But Squirrels Fall, 2-1
Published on May 24, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release
RICHMOND, Va. - Joe Whitman extended his scoreless streak with six shutout innings but the Richmond Flying Squirrels lost to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 2-1, on Sunday afternoon at CarMax Park.
The Flying Squirrels (31-13) split the six-game series with the Rumble Ponies (16-29).
Whitman allowed two hits over six innings and struck out eight. He has not allowed a run in the month of May, spanning 22 innings over four starts.
Jose Ramos broke a scoreless tie with a solo homer in the top of the seventh against Shane Rademacher (Loss, 0-1). Later in the inning, Nick Lorusso hit a solo shot to extend the lead to 2-0.
The Flying Squirrels cut the score to 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh. Charlie Szykowny led off with a double against Dan Hammer (Win, 1-0) and later scored on a wild pitch.
Richmond put runners at second and third in the ninth before Felipe De La Cruz (Save, 1) closed out the game.
The Flying Squirrels open a six-game road series against the RubberDucks on Tuesday morning. Right-hander Trystan Vrieling (1-0, 3.75) will start for Richmond opposed by Akron right-hander Justin Campbell (0-1, 1.69). First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. at 7 17 Credit Union Park in Akron, Ohio.
Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to CarMax Park for a 12-game homestand from June 2-14. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office.
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