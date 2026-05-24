Timely Homers and Strong Relief Lead Binghamton to Series Split in Richmond

Published on May 24, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







Richmond, VA - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (16-29) hand Richmond their first home series split of the year, and use two home runs to pull past the Richmond Flying Squirrels (31-13) 2-1 from CarMax Park. Richmond is now 19-5 at home with three losses by way of the Rumble Ponies.

In the bottom of the ninth inning in front of 9,000 fans, Richmond had runners on second and third base with two outs in a 2-1 game.

Binghamton left-hander Felipe De La Cruz (S, 1) put runners on second and third with two down in the inning, and on a 3-2 count, he got the left fielder Ty Hanchey to fly out to end the game. De La Cruz struck out three in 1.1 innings and got the save.

Binghamton used a powerful seventh inning, depositing two home runs to take a 2-0 lead, which was the difference in the game.

To lead-off the frame, right fielder Jose Ramos smashed his seventh home run of the season off right-hander Shane Rademacher (0-1). Then two batters later, third baseman Nick Lorusso hit a solo shot again off Rademacher, who did not finish the inning.

Lorusso hit seven homers last season and now has eight in the first half of this season. He has hit six homers over his last 11 games and sent four over the fence against Richmond. Binghamton hit nine home runs in the six-game series with Richmond.

Right-hander Bryce Conley sent in his best outing of the season for Binghamton, pitching 5.0 scoreless innings while striking out five.

Richmond left-hander Joe Whitman tallied a quality start, going 6.0 scoreless innings with eight punchouts and just two hits.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Richmond had a prime chance to take the lead using two lead-off singles, but right-hander Dan Hammer (1-0) came out of the bullpen and retired the next three. Hammer pitched 1.2 innings and allowed one run with two strikeouts, replacing Conley.

The Flying Squirrels got on the board in the seventh inning to make it 2-1. First baseman Charlie Szykowny led off the inning with a double and later scored on a wild pitch from right-hander Brian Metoyer.

Metoyer got out of the jam in the seventh, and in the eighth, recorded two punchouts but walked Jonah Cox, who was on second base when Metoyer got pulled for left-hander Felipe De La Cruz, who finished the game for Binghamton.

Binghamton leaves their 12-game road trip going 5-7 and splitting the series 3-3 with Richmond, who holds the best record in Double-A.

Over this road trip, Nick Lorusso went 14-for-46 (.304), with six home runs and nine RBIs, and homers in three straight games to cap off the series.

The Binghamton bullpen is now 13-6 on the year after Hammer got the win and allowed three hits and one run with five strikeouts over the final four innings.

The Rumble Ponies start a six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs (Double-A, Boston Red Sox) on Tuesday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on News Radio 1290 AM & 92.1 F M, the WNBF News Radio App, and MiLB.TV.

Postgame Notes: Nick Lorusso extends his on-base streak to 13 games and has hit six home runs over his last 11 (1-for-4, HR)...Bryce Conley (5.0 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO)...Jose Ramos hit his seventh home run (2-for-3,v HR, BB)...Dan Hammer got his first win with Binghamton (1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO)...Felipe De La Cruz got his first save (1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO)...Brian Metoyer (1.0 IP, 0 H, 1 BB, 2 SO).







Eastern League Stories from May 24, 2026

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