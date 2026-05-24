May 24, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on May 24, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







OPEN THE RECORD BOOKS The Sea Dogs pitching staff put on a show in a 1-0 win against the Fightin' Phils on Thursday afternoon, dealing a nine-inning franchise record 20 strikeouts. RHP Blake Wehunt pitched a season-high 11 strikeouts in a season-long start of 5.0 innings. RHP Patrick Halligan, the reigning Eastern League Pitcher of the Week, threw six strikeouts to record all six outs in his two inning stint, and RHP Cooper Adams finished the game with three strikeouts in his two innings of work. The Sea Dogs have thrown 10+ strikeouts in 25 of their 42 games, including all five this week.

TRENDING UP The Sea Dogs lead the Fightin Phils 4-1 in this week's series, and recorded a season-long win streak with four straight to open the series. Portland is 7-3 in their last ten games, and sit 2.5 games back of division-leading New Hampshire. Hartford and New Hampshire are currently playing each other, with Hartford having won the last three games straight. The top five teams in the Northast Division are separated by three or fewer games.

LAST TIME OUT Sea Dogs pitching got off to another excellent start yesterday, throwing a perfect game through five innings, and a no-hitter through six innings. Reading's offense exploded in the seventh inning, as they batted around and put up six runs to take a 6-2 lead. Both teams added one more run as Reading earned their first win of the week, 7-3.

ARIAS STACKING HOMERS (AGAIN) On Friday, for the first time in his professional career, Franklin Arias hit two homers in a game. He drove in both runs in the Sea Dogs' 2-1 win, leading Portland to victory. Arias left the park again on Saturday, marking the third time this season he has hit three homers in a span of three or fewer games.

OUT OF THE PARK! The Sea Dogs' 54 home runs on the season is the third most in the Eastern League behind Somerset (76) and Reading (55). Portland has 16 multi-home run games this season, and have scored 44% of their total runs via the long ball (87/197).

HITS KEEP COMING In 24 April games, the Sea Dogs batted .213 with 161 hits, 33 doubles, 3 triples, and 26 home runs. Through 19 games in May, the Sea Dogs are batting .252 with 162 hits, 34 doubles, 2 triples, and 28 home runs, exceeding their April output in five fewer games.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 24, 1997 - The Sea Dogs set franchise records that still stand with seven home runs, 19 runs scored, and a 14-run margin of victory in a 19-5 rout of New Britain. Alex Gonzalez set franchise records with three home runs and six RBI.

ON THE MOUND RHP Gage Ziehl (1-2, 6.28 ERA) will make his seventh start for the Sea Dogs this season. Ziehl has gone four or more innings in five of his six starts, with 31 strikeouts in 28.2 innings pitched. Ziehl was originally drafted by the Yankees in 2024, then traded to the White Sox in 2025, and traded again to the Red Sox in February 2026.







Eastern League Stories from May 24, 2026

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