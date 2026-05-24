Yard Goats Rained out in New Hampshire

Published on May 24, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Manchester, NH - Sunday's game between the Yard Goats and New Hampshire Fisher Cats has been postponed due to rain. The Yard Goats return home to Dunkin' Park on Tuesday night (7:10 PM) to host the Altoona Curve. The Yard Goats won four of five games on the road trip to pull within one-half game of first place in the division.







Eastern League Stories from May 24, 2026

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