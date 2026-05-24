Yard Goats Rained out in New Hampshire
EL Hartford Yard Goats

Yard Goats Rained out in New Hampshire

Published on May 24, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Hartford Yard Goats News Release


Manchester, NH - Sunday's game between the Yard Goats and New Hampshire Fisher Cats has been postponed due to rain. The Yard Goats return home to Dunkin' Park on Tuesday night (7:10 PM) to host the Altoona Curve. The Yard Goats won four of five games on the road trip to pull within one-half game of first place in the division.

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Eastern League Stories from May 24, 2026


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