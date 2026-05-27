Harrisburg Senators Game Information - May 27 at Reading

Published on May 27, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Harrisburg Senators (24-22) @ Reading Fightin Phils (22-24)

Game #47

Wednesday, May 27, 11:00 a.m. - FirstEnergy Stadium

LH Alex Clemmey (1-2) vs RH Jean Cabrera (1-1)

TODAY'S GAME: The Harrisburg Senators and Reading Fightin Phils (Double-A, Philadelphia Phillies) play the second game of their six-game series this week at FNB Field. The two teams will meet again at FNB Field for a six-game series starting July 21.

LAST GAME: The Fightin Phils busted the game open yesterday, scoring six runs in the eighth inning to go on to beat the Senators 10-1. Reading scored one run in each of the first two innings against RHP Isaac Lyon (L, 0-1) in his Sens debut. Harrisburg plated a run in the third on INF Sam Brown's sac fly RBI to score INF Marcus Brown, cutting the deficit to 2-1. The Fightins later scored two in the fifth to lead 4-1. They batted around in the eighth to open up the game, scoring six runs on five hits and two bases-loaded walks to stretch the lead to 10-1. The Senators have allowed 44 runs in the eighth inning this year, 14 more than the next highest inning (30 runs in first). Harrisburg managed six hits in the loss. C Caleb Lomavita went 2-for-4 with a double.

CLEMMEY'S ROLLING: LHP Alex Clemmey is coming off one his best career starts, going six innings last Thursday vs Akron. He allowed one run, striking out a career-high 11 batters. Over his last two starts, Clemmey's gone 11.2 innings, with eight hits, three runs allowed, only four walks and 16 strikeouts. His walk rate was 9.9 BB/9 in his seven prior starts this season, three times higher than his last two starts.

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Eastern League Stories from May 27, 2026

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