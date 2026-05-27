May 27, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on May 27, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







PITCHER OF THE WEEK RHP Anthony Eyanson earned Eastern League Pitcher of the Week, the Sea Dogs' second straight following RHP Patrick Halligan last week. RHP John Holobetz also earned the award back in April. In his second Double-A start, Eyanson did not allow a run or a hit while striking out four batters in 5.0 innings pitched. Through two games with Portland, Eyanson has allowed one run on three hits with four walks and eight strikeouts in 9.0 innings pitched.

INDIVIDUAL RECOGNITIONS The Sea Dogs' three Eastern League Pitchers of the Week (Holobetz, Halligan, Eyanson) tie the Pensacola Blue Wahoos for most pitchers honored individually in 2026. Including Brooks Brannon's Eastern League Player of the Week award and Franklin Arias' Eastern League April Player of the Month honor, the Sea Dogs have had five players recognized this season. Across all Double-A teams, only the Amarillo Sod Poodles (3x Player of the Week, 1x Pitcher of the Week, 1x Player of the Month) of the Texas League have recorded as many individual accolades.

ABOVE WATER For the first time since April 30th, the Sea Dogs have a winning record. On May 13th, Portland sat at five games below .500 (14-19), 7.0 games back of first place in the Northeast Division. Since then, the Sea Dogs are 9-3, and sit just 1.5 games back of first place. The top five teams in the Northeast are separated by three or fewer games.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT Portland took down Binghamton 7-3 in ten innings on Tuesday. Four of the Sea Dogs' nine hits and three of their four extra base hits (two doubles and a triple) came in the tenth inning, as they pulled away from Binghamton for good. Earlier in the game, baserunning was the highlight, with Marvin Alcantara's two stolen bases playing pivitol roles in bringing two runs across for the Sea Dogs. Alcantara, Brooks Brannon, and Tyler McDonough all had multi-hit games, while Nate Baez threw out two base stealers at second.

HIGHLIGHTS VS. THE FIGHTINS Last week, Portland pitchers struck out 77 batters in 55 innings while allowing just 13 earned runs. As a team, Portland pitchers had a 2.13 ERA, 3.85 K/BB ratio, two shutouts, and allowed a .178 batting average against. Sea Dogs starters went 4-0 on the week with a 1.26 ERA. On the other side of the plate, every batter on the active roster had at least two hits. Franklin Arias led the way, batting .429 with nine hits, three home runs, one triple, and six RBI.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 27, 2019 - It's known as the "Memorial Day Miracle." Tate Matheny hits a walk-off grand slam with two outs in the ninth inning, giving the Sea Dogs a 7-3 win over Altoona.

ON THE MOUND RHP Blake Wehunt (1-2, 4.32 ERA) will make his seventh start of the season for Portland, coming off a standout performance last Thursday against Reading. Wehunt held the Fightins scoreless through a season-long 5.0 innings and threw a season-high 11 strikeouts with four hits and one walk. Wehunt was drafted in the 9th round of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft by Boston. This is his second year playing for Double-A Portland.







Eastern League Stories from May 27, 2026

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