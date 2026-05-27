Portland Continues Hot Streak with 6-2 Win

Published on May 27, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Binghamton, NY - The Portland Sea Dogs (24-22) displayed consistent offense in a 6-2 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (16-31) on Wednesday afternoon, their seventh win in their last eight games.

Franklin Arias, Will Turner, and Johanfran Garcia all left the yard for the Sea Dogs' 17th multi-home run game of the season. Raudelis Martinez had a nice day at the plate as well, going two-for-three with a double and two RBI.

Binghamton scored first in the first inning as an overthrow from Ahbram Liendo towards first base allowed Jorge Polanco, on a Major League Rehab Assignment from the New York Mets, to score.

Turner led off the second inning with a no-doubt home run over the videoboard, tying the game, before Arias did the same with a home run to lead off the third inning, delivering the Sea Dogs their first lead of the day, 2-1.

Binghamton's Nick Lorusso grounded out in the bottom of the fourth to score D'Andre Smith, tying the game at two.

Then the Sea Dogs began to separate, starting with their third home run of the day, off the bat of Garcia, to retake the 3-2 lead in the fifth inning. Portland loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the sixth, before Martinez ripped a two-RBI single to center field, scoring Turner and Miguel Bleis. Liendo grounded into a double play but brought Nelly Taylor home to score, and the Sea Dogs led 6-2, a score that held the rest of the afternoon.

RHP Blake Wehunt (2-2, 3.57 ERA) earned the win, allowing two runs, one earned, on three hits, a walk, and eight strikeouts, recording his longest outing of the season for the second week in a row. RHP Carlos Guzman (1-1, 3.48 ERA) shouldered the loss, giving up one run on one hit in 2.0 innings of work.

RHP John Holobetz (2-3, 4.06 ERA) will start for Portland tomorrow against RHP Jordan Geber (1-5, 5.64 ERA) for Binghamton, with first pitch scheduled for 6:07 pm.







Eastern League Stories from May 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.