SeaWolves Fall to Chesapeake After Baysox Fourth Inning Explosion

Published on May 27, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







ERIE, PA - The Erie SeaWolves (23-24) could not come back from a six-run fourth inning by the Baysox (18-28) as Chesapeake evened the series at one game apiece.

Each team struck in the first inning with an early run. Aron Estrada striped a double, before Anderson De Los Santos knocked him in for the opening run of the game for Chesapeake. In the bottom half of the first, John Peck hit his 9th home run of the season, and his 7th of the season at UPMC Park to tie the game at one.

Erie took the lead for the first time in the third on a Thayron Liranzo RBI single, after Peck bashed his second extra-base hit of the game to get into scoring position with a double.

The Baysox struck for six in the top of the fourth, with eleven hitters coming to the plate. A leadoff walk was followed up with a single from Carter Young. Two more walks were mixed in, while starter Max Alba was relieved by Johan Simon. Aron Estrada, Thomas Sosa, and Anderson De Los Santos collected three hits in a row to score the remaining runs. Chesapeake took a 7-2 lead headed to the 5th.

Things were mostly quiet the rest of the way. Chesapeake added on two more runs in the 7th. Baysox relievers Zane Barnhart and Daniel Lloyd combined for four hitless innings out of the bullpen to finish things off.

The SeaWolves and Baysox are back in action for game three tomorrow at 6:05 PM. Kenny Serwa gets the start for Erie with a chance to retake a series lead. The series includes the first of three Moon Mammoth Weekends in 2026 with Moon Mammoth Fireworks night on Friday and the first of a three-part Moon Mammoth bobblehead series on Saturday for the first 1,500 fans.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from May 27, 2026

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