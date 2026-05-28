Montgomery and Obertop Homer in Yard Goats Loss

Published on May 27, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT - Benny Montgomery and Jimmy Obertop each homered in the Harford Yard Goats 7-6 loss against the Altoona Curve on Wednesday night at Dunkin' Park. The Yard Goats played as the Hartford Rock Cats as part of a tribute to the former New Britain Rock Cats franchise. Hartford's RHP Jake Brooks made his 10th start as a Yard Goat and gave up four earned runs, two home runs and had two strikeouts on the night. Productive fifth inning for the Yard Goats with Benny Montgomery hitting a two-run home run, then Jimmy Obertop followed up with a solo homer.

Altoona struck first in the opening inning on a force out by Callan Moss that scored Duce Gourson for a 1-0 lead. Hartford answered immediately in the bottom half after Dylan Jorge reached on a bloop single and later scored Roc Riggio's RBI double down the third base line to tie the game, 1-1.

The Curve regained the lead in the second inning when Titus Dumitru launched a solo home run to right-center field, making it 2-1. Hartford responded again in the bottom of the inning as Jimmy Obertop doubled and later scored on Dylan Jorge's RBI single to center field. Moments later, Jorge stole second base during a double steal sequence that allowed Jose Torres to run home safely, giving Hartford a 3-2 advantage.

Altoona moved back in front in the top of the third inning after Lonnie White Jr. connected on a two-run homer following a leadoff walk to Keiner Delgado, putting the Curve ahead 4-3.

Hartford starter Jake Brooks allowed just four earned runs over four innings while striking out two in his 10th start of the season. RHP Stu Flesland III followed with an impressive Yard Goats debut, tossing three scoreless innings while allowing one hit and striking out two as well. After loading the bases in the fifth inning, Flesland escaped the jam with a double play to keep Hartford within one run.

The Yard Goats took control in the bottom of the fifth inning. Roc Riggio opened the frame with a double before Montgomery blasted a two-run homer to left field for his sixth of the season, to give Hartford a 5-4 lead. Two batters later, Obertop launched a solo homer to the upper deck, extending the lead to 6-4.

Cade Denton worked a scoreless eighth inning for Hartford before Altoona started to rally in the ninth. A wild pitch allowed Duce Gourson to score and cut the deficit to 6-5. Later in the inning, Titus Dumitru lined a two-run double off the wall to score Lonnie White Jr. and pinch-runner P.J. Hilson, giving the Curve a 7-6 lead.

Hartford was unable to answer in the bottom of the ninth as Mike Walsh recorded the save and Altoona evened the series at one game apiece.

The Yard Goats continue their series against the Pittsburgh Pirates affiliate, the Altoona Curve, tomorrow night at 7:10 PM at Dunkin' Park. It is David Ortiz Bobblehead Giveaway Night, with the first 1,000 fans receiving a bobblehead. RHP Connor Staine is scheduled to start for Hartford. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy app, iHeartRadio app, the Yard Goats website, and streamed on MiLB.TV.







Eastern League Stories from May 27, 2026

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