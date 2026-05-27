Portland Explodes in Extras, Win 7-3 in Binghamton

Published on May 26, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Binghamton, NY - The Portland Sea Dogs (23-22) got the bats going late, putting up four runs in the tenth inning to take down the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (16-30) 7-3 on Tuesday night.

Marvin Alcantara was two-for-four with two runs, two steals, an RBI, and a walk. Tyler McDonough also had an excellent night, going two-for-four at the plate with an RBI triple in the tenth inning. Nate Baez threw out two would-be base-stealers at pivotal moments throughout the night. With this win, the Sea Dogs are above .500 for the first time since April 30th, and sit just one game back of first place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League.

The Sea Dogs got on the board early in the first inning thanks to Alcantara's baserunning. Alcantara hit an infield single and stole second base shortly after. Brooks Brannon singled to right field and Alcantara came home to score.

Binghamton broke through in the third inning with a JT Schwartz home run, tying the game 1-1. Two batters later, Marco Vargas walked and stole second. Chris Suero doubled to bring him home, pushing Binghamton into the lead, 2-1.

Portland tied it again in the fifth inning on an RBI single from Caden Rose, scoring Tyler McDonough.

In the bottom half, the Rumble Ponies answered immediately. The bases loaded up thanks to three walks before a Jacob Reimer sacrifice fly to right field brought Schwartz home to score, as Binghamton retook the 3-2 lead.

Alcantara came through for the Sea Dogs again in the top of the eighth. He walked and stole second before RHP Guillo Zuniga balked, sending Alcantara to third. Baez hit a sacrifice fly deep enough to score Alcantara, tying the game 3-3.

The Sea Dogs took the field in the tenth inning with Miguel Bleis the designated runner at second base. It didn't take long for McDonough to drive an RBI triple to the right-center field gap, bringing Bleis home. Moments later, Franklin Arias crushed a ball off the wall in deep center field for an RBI double, extending the lead 5-3. Alcantara continued his fantastic night with a single to left field. On the play, left fielder Eli Serrano III threw the ball into second base, and Arias came home to score. The throw got away from the infield, and Alcantara advanced to third base. Brooks Brannon put an exclamation point on the night with an RBI double, scoring Alcantara to extend the lead to 7-3.

RHP Caleb Bolden (2-1, 3.91 ERA) earned the win, holding Binghamton scoreless through three innings on three hits with three strikeouts. LHP Jefry Yan (0-1, 4.79 ERA) took the loss, allowing four runs, three earned, on four hits in the tenth inning.

The Sea Dogs and the Rumble Ponies will face off again tomorrow in an early game, starting at 11:00 am. RHP Blake Wehunt (1-2, 4.32 ERA) is slated to pitch for Portland, while RHP R.J. Gordon (0-2, 12.15 ERA) will take the mound for Binghamton.







Eastern League Stories from May 26, 2026

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