Cozart Homer Sparks Late Offense in 5-2 Akron Win

Published on May 26, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







The Akron RubberDucks defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels 5-2 in the series opener on Tuesday afternoon at 7 17 Credit Union Park behind four-late inning runs highlighted by Jacob Cozart's seventh inning solo home run.

Turning Point

After Cozart gave Akron the lead in the seventh, the offense awoke in the eighth. A Joe Lampe walk, Alex Mooney single and Christian Knapczyk sac-bunt put runners on second and third with one out. Jose Devers followed with a perfectly placed bunt single to score Lampe and make it 3-1 RubberDucks. Two batters later, Jake Fox reached on a fielder's choice, which scored Mooney to make it 4-1 Akron. Wuilfredo Antunez capped the three-run inning with a single to left scoring Devers to put the RubberDucks ahead 5-1.

Mound Presence

Justin Campbell was sharp in the day game start. The lone Richmond run against the right-hander came in the second inning on back-to-back two out doubles. Campbell allowed just one hit over the next three innings to finish his day tossing a career-high five innings allowing the one run while striking out four. Jack Jasiak struck out two over two perfect innings. Jay Driver worked a scoreless eighth and Sean Matson allowed one run in the ninth to finish off the win.

Duck Tales

After Richmond took the lead in the top of the second, Akron answered back in the bottom half. Back-to-back two out walks by Devers and Jaison Chourio kept the inning alive. Jake Fox scored Devers with a single into shallow right to tie the game 1-1. In the seventh, Cozart launched a two-out solo home run off the batter's eye in dead center to break the tie and put Akron on top 2-1.

Notebook

After going hitless in his first two Double-A games, Chourio has picked up a hit in each of his last six games played...Jasiak's six wins on the season lead the Eastern League...Akron has won nine of its last 13 games and 10 of its last 15 games...Game Time: 2:38...Attendance: 6,118.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels at 7 17 Credit Union Park on Wednesday, May 27 at 6:35 p.m. Akron right-hander Khal Stephen (3-2, 3.12 ERA) will face Richmond left-hander Matt Wilkinson (2-2, 2.23 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from May 26, 2026

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