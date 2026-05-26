Squirrels Drop Road Trip Opener to 'Ducks

Published on May 26, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







AKRON, Ohio - The Richmond Flying Squirrels dropped the first game of their six-game road trip, 5-2, to the Akron RubberDucks on Tuesday afternoon at 7 17 Credit Union Park.

The Flying Squirrels (31-14) lost in the first game of the critical series against the second-place RubberDucks (26-20) and have now lost consecutive games for the third time this year. Richmond's Southwest Division lead was trimmed to 5.5 games with 23 to play in the first half.

The RubberDucks broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the seventh inning with a two-out, solo homer by Jacob Cozart against Flying Squirrels reliever Dylan Hecht (Loss, 1-1).

In the bottom of the eighth, Akron scored three runs to open a 5-1 lead, capped with an RBI single by Wuilfredo Antunez.

The Flying Squirrels plated a run on a sacrifice fly by Maui Ahuna in the top of the ninth but stranded two runners on base to end the game.

In the bottom of the second, Adrian Sugastey hit a two-out double and scored on a double by Ty Hanchey to give the Flying Squirrels a 1-0 lead. The RubberDucks answered with a two-out, two-strike single by Jake Fox in the bottom of the second to even the score.

Trystan Vrieling set a new career high with five walks but held Akron to one run over 3.2 innings with four strikeouts. Ben Peterson threw 1.1 scoreless frames and struck out two.

The Flying Squirrels plated one run against RubberDucks starter Justin Campbell over his five inning. Jack Jasiak (Win, 6-1) threw two hitless innings. Jay Driver and Sam Matson covered the eighth and ninth.

The series continues on Wednesday night at 7 17 Credit Union Park. Lefty Matt Wilkinson (2-2, 2.23) will start for Richmond against his old team opposed by Akron right-hander Khal Stephen (3-2, 3.12). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to CarMax Park for a 12-game homestand from June 2-14. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from May 26, 2026

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