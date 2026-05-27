Palencia's Walk-Off, Gladney's Two-Home Run Game Leads Patriots to 8-7 Win

Published on May 26, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Manny Palencia of the Somerset Patriots gets doused after his walk-off hit

(Somerset Patriots) Manny Palencia of the Somerset Patriots gets doused after his walk-off hit(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots walked off the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 8-7 at TD Bank Ballpark on Tuesday evening in Bridgewater, NJ.

The walk-off win was Somerset's third of the season and pulls the Patriots to one game back of first place in the Northeast Division. It was the first walk-off win for Somerset since Coby Morales blasted a walk-off three-run HR vs. Portland on April 30.

After taking 22 of 24 games from New Hampshire last season, the Patriots claimed the first of 24 matchups between the two teams this year. Somerset has now won 23 of its last 25 meetings with New Hampshire dating back to 2025 and 64-of-95 meetings all-time.

The Patriots extended their win streak to a season-high five games. Their five-game win streak is tied with Hartford for the longest active streak in the Eastern League. Somerset has now won eight of its last 10 games to climb two games over .500 for the first time this season.

With six extra base hits in the game, Somerset has an extra base hit in all 46 games this season. At the time of the game ending, the franchise record streak is the longest active streak in Double-A and tied for the second-longest in MiLB.

With three home runs in the game, Somerset has homered in 11 of its last 12 games. The Patriots' 80 home runs this season lead Double-A and rank third in MiLB. Somerset's 80 home runs in the first 46 games of the season are a Double-A record in the Research Tool Era (since 2005). The previous fastest team to 80 home runs was the Tennessee Smokies that reached that mark in 53 games in 2022.

With 13 hits, Somerset's offense notched double-digit hits in its fourth consecutive game. The Patriots have recorded 10-plus hits in 23-of-46 (50%) games this season. They had 10-plus hits in 31/138 (22.4%) of games last year, 40/137 (29.2%) games in 2024, 36/137 (26.3%) games in 2023, 38/136 (27.9%) games in 2022 and 37/119 (31.1%) games in 2021.

RHP Ben Hess (2.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K) struck out the first five batters he faced. Across 12.2 IP this season, Hess has punched out 37.7% of hitters after striking out 34.6% of batters last season.

RHP Trent Sellers (5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 5 K) pitched a career-high five innings of relief in his first appearance out of the bullpen since 7/19/24 vs. ROM. In four games at home this season, Sellers has a 2.41 ERA and .224 BAA, while striking out 34.1% of batters in 18.2 IP.

RF Jace Avina (1-for-3, BB, R) extended his hit streak to four games and on-base streak to a career-high 24 games with a leadoff single on the first pitch of the game. His active 24-game on-base streak ranks second in the Eastern League and is the longest by a Patriot this season. During the streak, Avina is slashing .327/.414/.653 with eight HR, 22 RBI and 17 XBH. He's raised his OPS from .629 to .892 in that span. Avina's 24-game on-base streak is the longest by a Patriot since Dylan Jasso's 28-game on-base streak 5/20/25 - 6/24/25 last season. It is the fourth-longest by a Patriot all-time.

3B Coby Morales (2-for-5, HR, 2 RBI, R) mustered his 10th homer of the season with a leadoff shot in the fourth inning. He then recorded a game-tying RBI single in the ninth inning for his team-leading 14th multi-hit game this season. Morales becomes the fifth Patriot to have 10-plus home runs this season joining Garrett Martin, Jace Avina, Tyler Hardman and Marco Luciano.

DH Garrett Martin (1-for-5, R) scored the game-tying run in the ninth inning after a leadoff single. On a six-game hit streak, Martin is 8-for-28 with 2 HR, 4 XBH, 10 RBI and 2 BB in that span.

CF DJ Gladney (3-for-5, 2 HR, 3 RBI) recorded his ninth career multi-HR game with a solo homer in the second inning and a two-run blast in the seventh. Now up to six homers this season, Gladney notched his first multi-HR game as a Yankee farmhand and first since 9/15/24 at Tennessee. Gladney joins Kenedy Corona, Jace Avina, Tyler Hardman, Marco Luciano, Garrett Martin and Coby Morales as the seventh Patriot to homer twice in a game this season. The group has combined for nine individual multi-HR performances this year.

C Manny Palencia (1-for-5, RBI) smashed a walk-off single to right field to score Jackson Castillo. Palencia extended his hit streak to five games. In that span, he's 9-for-20. With hits in seven of his last eight games, Palencia has a .367 AVG and .406 OBP with 11 total hits in that span.

SS Owen Cobb (2-for-4, 2B, R) secured his eighth XBH and sixth multi-hit game of the season with a perfectly placed two-out double in the eighth inning down the left field line. With hits in five of his last six games, Cobb is 7-for-25 with a double and two multi-hit games.

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Eastern League Stories from May 26, 2026

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