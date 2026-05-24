Baysox Drop Soggy Saturday Showdown with Patriots

Published on May 23, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles lost to the Somerset Patriots, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, in a 4-0 final Saturday.

Chesapeake (17-26) trailed by four in the ninth inning and brought the game-tying run on-deck after Griff O'Ferrall and Frederick Bencosme each reached on two out, two strike hits. A late strikeout earned by Somerset cancelled the Baysox rally.

In an early pitcher's duel, the Patriots first got on the board after a scoreless tie held until the sixth inning. After a Baysox error, one of eight combined errors during a dreary and damp evening, Somerset's Garrett Martin sizzled an RBI double for a 1-0 lead against Baysox left-handed starter Sebastian Gongora (L, 1-2).

Even while credited with the loss because of the unearned run, Gongora pitched five innings without conceding an earned run, his first such start this season.

The Patriots padded their lead to 4-0 for lefty Kyle Carr (W, 4-4) with a three-run sixth inning, thanks in part to an Abrahan Gutierrez RBI double and a Jace Avina RBI single. Carr went five-plus for Somerset on Saturday with eight strikeouts.

Aron Estrada had both Baysox hits prior to the ninth inning -- his 11th multi-hit game of the season. Across his last 11 games, Estrada is 16-for-43 (.372) with three extra-base hits and five runs batted in. Estrada's batting a Baysox-leading .344 (22-for-64) in the month of May.

Chesapeake received a strong relief appearance from right-hander Ben Vespi. Vespi struck out three across the entirety of the seventh and eighth innings, allowing just one base runner to reach via an error.

Outfielder Thomas Sosa recorded a pair of stellar throws in right field on Saturday night. Sosa threw out a runner at home plate to keep the game tied in the fourth, before doubling a runner off first base in the ninth.

Chesapeake hosts its sixth and final game the season-series with Somerset Sunday afternoon. The Baysox are set to start left-hander Luis De León, the Orioles' No. 3 Prospect, with the Patriots pitching righty Chase Chaney. First pitch from Prince George's Stadium is set for 1:05 pm.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from May 23, 2026

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