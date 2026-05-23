Cats Give up Lead Late in Saturday's 3-2 Loss

Published on May 23, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - A strong outing from RHP Jackson Wentworth was not enough for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (23-19) who fell in Saturday's contest to the Hartford Yard Goats at Delta Dental Stadium, 3-2. Wentworth allowed one run in five innings, struck out two batters and was robbed of a winning decision, thanks to two Hartford runs in the top of the ninth.

New Hampshire reliever Alex Amalfi (L, 1-4) tossed three scoreless innings out of the bullpen before running into trouble in the ninth. The Ashland, Massachusetts native allowed the game-tying home run to Yard Goats' left fielder Conner Capel and a single to right fielder Zach Kokoska, who later scored. RHP Kelena Sauer did not give up a run in his second outing with New Hampshire.

Hartford's Konner Eaton overcame a rough first inning to notch a quality start on Saturday. The lefty allowed six hits and issued four walks but only gave up two runs over six innings. Reliever Cade Denton (W, 2-3) pitched a perfect two innings and secured the win. Righty Carlos Torres (S, 2) allowed a ninth-inning base knock to pinch hitter Jay Harry but got left fielder Jackson Hornung to end the game on a groundout.

Today's top takeaways:

Fisher Cats drop their fourth consecutive game, have dropped eight of their last 10. SS Arjun Nimmala goes 2-for-4 with a double and two stolen bases. RHP Jackson Wentworth fires first five-inning start since May 3 with one run allowed. RHP Alex Amalfi fires three scoreless innings of relief with no runs on one hit and four strikeouts, goes back out for ninth and falls responsible for two decisive runs. The Fisher Cats are 4-8 during the two-week homestand

New Hampshire struck first on Saturday. With runners at second and third, first baseman Sean Keys laced a two-run single and put the Cats ahead.

Hartford responded with a run in the second inning. Right fielder Zach Kokoska doubled. Kokoska advanced to third on a single from center fielder Braylen Wimmer and scored on a sacrifice fly from third baseman Dyan Jorge.

In the ninth, Capel (3) swatted a game-tying home run. Kokoska walked and stole second to end Amalfi's day, and following a pitching change, second baseman GJ Hill ripped an RBI single which gave Hartford the 3-2 lead.

The Fisher Cats and Yard Goats conclude their six-game series on Sunday, May 24, with a 1:05 PM first pitch time from Delta Dental Stadium. Fisher Cats RHP Chris McElvain (3-0, 3.25 ERA) is scheduled to go against Rockies rehabber Ryan Feltner, who will be making his second start of the week.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2026 season are available at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from May 23, 2026

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