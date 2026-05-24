Senators Fall to RubberDucks in Rainy Saturday Night Game, 7-3

Published on May 23, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







HARRISBURG, Pa. - The RubberDucks scored five runs early against the Senators en route to handing Harrisburg a 7-3 loss Saturday night. Akron has now tied the season series at eight games apiece.

Rain swept through Harrisburg all day Saturday night after forcing a postponement of Friday night's game. The precipitation lightened enough to play but continued to fall lightly throughout the entire night.

In the messy weather, the Senators tied a season-high by committing three errors. The Sens also issued nine walks, hit a batter, threw two wild pitches and had a passed ball.

The RubberDucks scored five runs, four earned, against RHP Kyle Luckham (L, 3-3) across the first three innings, leading 5-0 after three. Akron plated one run in the first and three in the third.

Then, the Harrisburg bullpen shut the Ducks' bats down for the middle frames. RHP Chance Huff, RHP Sandy Gaston and RHP Marquis Grissom Jr. combined for five hitless, scoreless innings.

At the plate, Akron's Josh Hartle held the Sens hitless through the first 3.2 innings of the game. Harrisburg scored its first run in the sixth when Cayden Wallace doubled to lead off the inning and Cortland Lawson, the next batter, drove him in with a single.

Each Wallace and Lawson had two hits in the loss.

The Senators cut the lead to 5-2 in the eighth after Wallace scored from third on a balk by the RubberDucks' Jack Carey.

But Akron plated another two runs against RHP Billy Sullivan in the ninth in the right-hander's Senators debut.

Trailing 7-2 to begin the bottom of the ninth, the Sens scored their last run of the game after Wallace drove in Johnathon Thomas with a base hit.

The series wraps after a doubleheader Sunday. Game one, with LHP Shinnosuke Ogasawara (0-1) slated to start, is scheduled for 5:00 p.m.







Eastern League Stories from May 23, 2026

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