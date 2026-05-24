Carr Cruises in Somerset's 4-0 Shutout Win Over Baysox

Published on May 23, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots pitcher Kyle Carr

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots pitcher Kyle Carr(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots shut out the Chesapeake Baysox 4-0 at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie, MD on Saturday night.

The Patriots recorded their fourth shutout win of the season. Somerset's four shutouts in May are tied for first in Minor League Baseball with the Arkansas Travelers and Richmond Flying Squirrels.

The Patriots extended their win streak to a season-high tying three games for the fourth time this year and first time since 5/14/26 - 5/16/26 vs. BNG. Somerset has now won six of its last eight games to climb back to .500 for the first time since May 16.

Somerset advanced to 33-20 all-time against the Baysox, clinching at least a series split with Chesapeake. The Baysox remain one of two Eastern League teams the Patriots have never lost a series to (Harrisburg).

With two extra base hits in the game, Somerset has an extra base hit in all 44 games this season. At the time of the game ending, the franchise record streak is the longest active streak in Double-A, while being tied for the second-longest in MiLB.

With 13 hits, Somerset's offense notched double-digit hits in its second consecutive game. The Patriots have recorded 10-plus hits in 21-of-44 (47.7%) games this season. They had 10-plus hits in 31/138 (22.4%) of games last year, 40/137 (29.2%) games in 2024, 36/137 (26.3%) games in 2023, 38/136 (27.9%) games in 2022 and 37/119 (31.1%) games in 2021.

Walking just one batter for the fifth time this season, Somerset's pitching staff registered 16 strikeouts for the second time in the last six games after 16 punchouts in the series finale Sunday vs. Binghamton. Somerset's 16 strikeouts marked the fifth time this season that the Patriots have recorded 15-plus strikeouts.

The Patriots have notched double-digit punchouts in six consecutive games and in 14 of their last 15 games. Somerset's 11.4 K/9 leads Double-A and is tied fifth in Minor League Baseball (Full Season).

LHP Kyle Carr (5.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 K) recorded a season-high tying eight strikeouts for the first time since 5/9/26 at Reading. The eight strikeouts also matched his career-high for the fourth time. Carr has worked through at least five innings all four of his starts during the month of May. In that span, Carr has gone 3-1 with a 1.61 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, .183 BAA with 26 K to seven walks in 22.1 IP. Carr's 45 strikeouts this season lead all Somerset pitchers.

RHP Hayden Merda (1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K) recorded his fifth consecutive scoreless outing, earning all his outs via strikeouts for a season-high tying five punchouts. Across his last 11 outings, Merda has allowed just one earned run, pitching to a 0.61 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, .189 BAA alongside 26 K to five walks in 14.2 IP.

CF Jace Avina (2-for-5, R, RBI) extended his on-base streak to 22 games with a one-out single in the fifth inning. His active 22-game on-base streak ranks second in the Eastern League and is the longest by a Patriot this season. During the streak, Avina is slashing .323/.406/.677 with 8 HR, 20 RBI and 17 XBH. He's raised his OPS from .629 to .892 in that span.

RF Garrett Martin (1-for-4, 2B, RBI, BB) uncorked an RBI double to give the Patriots a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning. On a four-game hit and RBI streak, Martin is 6-for-18 with 3 XBH, 7 RBI and 2 BB in that span. Martin's 36 RBI rank third in the Eastern League and are tied for fifth in Double-A.

DH Jackson Castillo (2-for-4, R) picked up his sixth multi-hit game of the season. In the series against Chesapeake, Castillo is 5-for-20 with a RBI, two walks and four runs scored.

C Manny Palencia (3-for-4) notched his first three-hit game and his fourth multi-hit game of the season to extend his hit streak to three games. With hits in five of his last six games, Palencia is 8-for-20 with two walks.

1B Abrahan Gutierrez (2-for-4, 2B, R, RBI) lined an RBI double down the right field line in a three-run sixth inning. Gutierrez recorded his fourth multi-hit game of the season in his first start of the year at first base. Across eight appearances this season, Gutierrez is slashing .290/.333/.419 with four XBH and four multi-hit games.

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Eastern League Stories from May 23, 2026

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