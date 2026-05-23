May 23, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on May 23, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







OPEN THE RECORD BOOKS The Sea Dogs pitching staff put on a show in a 1-0 win against the Fightin' Phils on Thursday afternoon, dealing a nine-inning franchise record 20 strikeouts. RHP Blake Wehunt pitched a season-high 11 strikeouts in a season-long start of 5.0 innings. RHP Patrick Halligan, the reigning Eastern League Pitcher of the Week, threw six strikeouts to record all six outs in his two inning stint, and RHP Cooper Adams finished the game with three strikeouts in his two innings of work. The Sea Dogs have thrown 10+ strikeouts in 24 of their 41 games this season.

TRENDING UP The Sea Dogs lead the Fightin Phils 4-0 in this week's series, and are on a new season-best win streak. Portland is 7-3 in their last ten games, and have climbed up the Northeast Division standings from 5th place to 3rd place in the last few days. They sit one game back of Hartford for 2nd place in the division, and 2.5 games back of division-leading New Hampshire. Hartford and New Hampshire are currently playing each other, with Hartford having won the last three games straight.

FULL TEAM EFFORT Portland has allowed just four earned runs on 4.75 hits per game to the Fightins this week. No Sea Dogs starter has given up more than two runs in an outing, and no Sea Dogs reliever has given up more than one run in an outing. The Sea Dogs have struck out 10+ batters in all four games. It's been a series of pitching battles, as Portland leads all Eastern League teams this series with a 1.00 ERA, and Reading is right behind with a 2.25 ERA.

BIG DAY FOR FRANKLIN Yesterday, for the first time in his professional career, Franklin Arias hit two homers in a game. He drove in both runs in the Sea Dogs' 2-1 win, leading Portland to victory.

OUT OF THE PARK! The Sea Dogs' 53 home runs on the season is the third most in the Eastern League behind Somerset (76) and Reading (54). Portland has 16 multi-home run games this season, and have scored 44% of their total runs via the long ball (86/194).

HITS KEEP COMING In 24 April games, the Sea Dogs batted .213 with 161 hits, 33 doubles, 3 triples, and 26 home runs. Through 18 games in May, the Sea Dogs are batting .248 with 150 hits, 32 doubles, 2 triples, and 27 home runs, nearly matching or exceeding their April output in fewer games.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 23, 2015 - In game two of a doubleheader, Jantzen Witte is hit by a pitch in the bottom of the seventh, giving the Sea Dogs a 2-1 walk-off win over Reading...Witte knocked in the other run with a double in the first.

ON THE MOUND RHP Jedixson Paez (1-1, 5.87 ERA) will make his fifth appearance and third start for the Sea Dogs in 2026. Paez recorded his longest outing of the season his last time out with 3.0 innings pitched. He was selected by the White Sox in the 2025 Rule 5 Draft and made their 2026 Opening Day roster. After recording an 18.00 ERA in three 2026 appearances for Chicago (6 R, 4 H, 2 HR, 3 BB in 3.0 IP), Paez was DFA'd and returned to the Red Sox.







Eastern League Stories from May 23, 2026

May 23, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

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