May 21, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on May 21, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







PITCHER OF THE WEEK RHP Patrick Halligan has been named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for May 11-17th. Halligan went 1-0 in two appearances (one start) for the Sea Dogs during the week, tossing six hitless innings with one walk and six strikeouts. On May 13th, Halligan pitched 2.0 no-hit innings out of the bullpen in a 9-6 Sea Dogs win. On May 16th, Halligan made a spot start for the Sea Dogs and tossed four perfect innings with four strikeouts.

START OFF RIGHT The Sea Dogs' 9-4 win on Wednesday night marks the first time this season the Sea Dogs have started a home series with two straight wins. On Tuesday, their 2-0 win was their first shutout at home this season, and their first shutout win since April 16th at Altoona.

OUT OF THE PARK! The Sea Dogs' 51 home runs on the season is the third most in the Eastern League behind Somerset (74) and Reading (54). Portland has 15 multi-home run games this season, and have scored 44% of their total runs via the long ball (84/191).

HITS KEEP COMING In 24 April games, the Sea Dogs batted .213 with 161 hits, 33 doubles, 3 triples, and 26 home runs. Through 16 games in May, the Sea Dogs are batting .252 with 138 hits, 32 doubles, 2 triples, and 25 home runs, nearly matching their April numbers in eight fewer games.

GARCIA'S GAME Johanfran Garcia exploded offensively yesterday, going two-for-three at the plate with a walk and a home run, his sixth of the season. He scored three times and drove in two runs. Garcia is now on a seven game hit streak, the longest active streak on the Sea Dogs.

BAEZ ON FIRE Nate Baez is riding a six game hit streak with two multi-hit games, including one last night. Baez has doubled five times during that span, homered once, walked five times, and driven in six runs. Baez now leads the team in doubles (10) and is top three in RBI (16) and walks (17).

TWO FOR TAYLOR Nelly Taylor hit two doubles yesterday and drove in a run, his third multi-hit game of the season. With a single on Tuesday, Taylor now has hits in his last two games in a row, his first consecutive games with a hit this season.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 21, 1993 - Ground-breaking ceremonies are held at Hadlock Field to upgrade the facility to Double-A standards.

ON THE MOUND RHP Blake Wehunt (0-2, 6.17 ERA) will make his sixth start and appearance for the Sea Dogs in 2026. Wehunt's last outing, on May 14th against Hartford, was his strongest of the season. In a season-high 3.1 innings pitched, Wehunt did not allow a run while giving up three hits, walking one batter, and striking out seven. Wehunt was the Sea Dogs' opening day starter, and spent time on the injured list from April 4th to April 22nd.







Eastern League Stories from May 21, 2026

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