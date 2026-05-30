Squirrels Outlast 'Ducks in 10 Innings

Published on May 29, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







AKRON, Ohio - The Richmond Flying Squirrels beat the Akron RubberDucks, 4-3, in 10 innings on Friday night at 7 17 Credit Union Park.

The Flying Squirrels (34-14) picked up their third consecutive win in the series and padded their Southwest Division lead to 8.5 games over the RubberDucks (26-23) and Harrisburg Senators with 20 games remaining in the Eastern League's first half.

With one out in the top of the 10th, Dayson Croes drove a single to left, scoring Zane Zielinski from second to give the Flying Squirrels a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, Tyler Vogel (Win, 3-0) stranded the potential tying run at third to end the game.

In the top of the first, Croes led off the game with a walk and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly by Parks Harber for a 1-0 Flying Squirrels lead.

Charlie Szykowny hit a two-run homer in the top of the fourth to extend the Richmond lead to 3-0. It was his fifth of the season.

Richmond starter Greg Farone threw his first scoreless start of the season, throwing a season-high five innings and holding Akron to two hits.

Akron rallied to even the score, 3-3, in the bottom of the seventh, scoring all three runs with two outs. After two walks, Jose Devers hit a two-run single to center. Christian Knapczyk followed with an RBI double.

In the top of the ninth, Adrian Sugastey led off with a double but was stranded at third after Akron reliever Sean Matson (Loss, 0-1) struck out Jack Payton in a 14-pitch battle.

Ben Peterson threw 1.1 scoreless relief innings for Richmond and struck out two. Vogel worked two scoreless innings.

The series continues on Saturday night. Left-hander and Akron native Joe Whitman (5-1, 3.05) will start for the Flying Squirrels opposed by RubberDucks right-hander Dylan DeLucia (0-3, 6.37). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. in Akron.

Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to CarMax Park for a 12-game homestand from June 2-14. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from May 29, 2026

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