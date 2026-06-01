Wilkinson Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week

Published on June 1, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - Richmond Flying Squirrels left-hander Matt "Tugboat" Wilkinson has been named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for May 25-31, Minor League Baseball announced on Monday.

Wilkinson pitched last Wednesday on the road in Akron, facing his former team for the first time, and worked seven scoreless innings. He held the RubberDucks to one hit and one walk with three strikeouts, combining with Will Bednar for a one-hit shutout.

After allowing a leadoff single in the first, which was wiped out with a double play, Wilkinson retired the next 19 consecutive batters before a two-out walk in the seventh. He threw 75 pitches and faced 22 batters, lowering his season ERA to 1.87.

Wilkinson was acquired by the Giants organization in a trade with the Cleveland Guardians on May 9 in exchange for catcher Patrick Bailey. He began the year with Akron and made his final Guardians organization start at CarMax Park against the Flying Squirrels on May 7.

On the year, Wilkinson has gone 3-2 with a 1.87 ERA in nine starts between Akron and Richmond. He is tied for the second-lowest BAA (.154) in the minors this year, has the third-lowest WHIP (0.83) and the 10th -lowest ERA. He leads the Eastern League in BAA and WHIP and ranks second in ERA.

A native of Vancouver, B.C., Wilkinson was selected in the 10th round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Central Arizona College by the Guardians. In his first full season in 2024, he ranked second in the minors in ERA (1.90), strikeouts (174), BAA (.169) and WHIP (0.91) between Low-A Lynchburg and High-A Lake County, earning a selection as a Midwest League Post-Season All-Star, a Baseball America High Class A All-Star and a selection to the MiLB Awards All-MiLB Prospect Second Team.

This spring, Wilkinson made two scoreless appearances for Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic.

Wilkinson is rated by Baseball America as the No. 25 Giants prospect.

On Tuesday, the Flying Squirrels begin a stretch of 12 home games over 13 days through June 14. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from June 1, 2026

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